System Insights vimana Helps Manufacturers Fast Track Green Supply Chain

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Will Sobel, CEO of System Insights, recently wrote about the importance of eco-friendly Green Supply Chain Management on the company’s website. Sobel explained, “Designing and implementing sustainable supply chains is gaining importance these days, as depleting natural resources and increasing climate change risks have emphasized the need for eco-friendly manufacturing practices. The process of integrating environmental drivers into Supply Chain Management (SCM) is called Green Supply Chain Management.”



Green Supply Chain Management is motivated by diminishing raw materials, increased material waste and disposal, and increased environmental awareness among stake holders as well as being competitive among peers. Green Supply Chain Management focuses on identifying and minimizing the wastes generated in entire supply chain process. The waste reduction strategy could be long term or short term. The long term options are more strategic and the short term options are more tactical.



vimana helps manufacturers become on the fast-track to becoming eco-friendly. Sobel noted, “System Insights developed vimana, the predictive analytics platform for manufacturing intelligence. System Insights delivers compelling value to manufacturing enterprises across multiple verticals around the world, by increasing asset utilization, reducing operational costs, and improving profitability. Enhancing manufacturing sustainability is one of the key values that vimana delivers. vimana provides visibility into manufacturing processes and process flows and helps identify and reduce waste in the value stream and supply chain.”



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.manufacturingbigdata.com/blog/2013/08/20/green-supply-chains/.



System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. Through the innovative combination of a comprehensive real-time data solution and multidimensional, complex reasoning technology, the SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400