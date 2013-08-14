System Insights vimana is Big Data Manufacturing Software

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- In a recent issue of AutomationMedia.com, System Insights’ solution was featured in an article authored by manufacturing journalist TR Cutler entitled, “Moving Beyond OEE Limitations Arriving at Total Production Efficiency.”



According to Cutler, “For the past five years manufacturing plant managers and supervisors have adopted lean manufacturing principles, eliminated waste, and still seen total production efficiency elude them. Monitoring and Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) solutions in the shop extracted little value because most "OEE monitoring" technology use tools that generate data, but none that help them make sense of it. OEE is an effective metric to give an overall sense of how effectively manufacturing equipment is performing; it is not particularly useful in improving shopfloor productivity.”



vimana is a next generation software platform with real-time pattern matching and historical machine learning capabilities which makes sense of data from multiple shopfloor sources using the MTConnect standard. Manufacturers apply these data in helping users understand the opportunities to improve productivity. This information is presented in the form of dashboards, real-time metrics, alerts, and contextual reports. William Sobel, CEO of System Insights is passionate noting that, "vimana delivers real, measurable value within weeks of deployment by allowing manufacturers to make decisions and understand why machines are doing what they are doing, and not merely what they are doing."



A key capability of vimana is the auto-classification of downtime in machine tools and manufacturing devices. vimana maps the patterns in the MTConnect data sources in the device including the reason the device is down. vimana can study real-time data from the device leading up to a downtime; it will reveal that the device is down because of a broken tool, or that the device is down for the operator to edit the program to change an offset.



The capabilities of vimana are delivered to the manufacturing customer using a Customer Value Framework (CVF) model. Based on extensive user feedback, System Insights developed an engagement model unique for the manufacturing industry ensuring that each manufacturer is extracting maximum value from vimana's capabilities. vimana is first applied in defining a baseline of the plant's productivity and device utilization. Following this initial process, vimana is used in identifying opportunities for improvement, and as the improvements are implemented, effectiveness is measured using vimana.



The entire article can be read at this link: http://www.automationmedia.com/ARDetail.asp?ID=118.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries.The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400