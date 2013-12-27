System Insights vimana Research Toolkit Facilitates Big Data

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- System Insights, the leading global supplier of manufacturing software in machining based, discrete and process industries, developed an R-package called the ‘vrtk,’ essentially a set of tools for reading and working with data from the vimana platform. William Sobel, CEO of System Insights explained in the company’s blog, “‘vrtk’ is short for ‘vimana Research ToolKit’ or ‘vimana R ToolKit’. It is intended to be an open-source set of the basic tools needed to read and work with data. It is built to work with manufacturing data obtained from System Insights. The motivation behind the project is simple -- to facilitate research using data obtained using the vimana platform. Anyone, in the possession of vimana data should not have to reinvent the wheel in trying to import it into R in the right formats, converting timestamps. This is where the vrtk comes into the picture.”



William Sobel brings more than two decades experience architecting, managing, and developing complex applications for numerous industries. Previously Sobel was a visiting lecturer at UC Berkeley working at the RadLAB teaching agile web development and developing various cloud scalability research projects resulting in the Olio web analysis toolkit. Sobel was also vice-president and chief architect at MSCI-Barra, specializing in financial risk management software for some of the largest asset management companies in the world. Sobel led a team to build their hosted risk management software as a service (SaaS) platform.



Go to: http://www.manufacturingbigdata.com/blog/2013/06/05/introducing-the-vrtk-package/.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400