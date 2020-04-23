Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- System integration market from the BFSI segment is expected to register substantial gains in years to come, attributed to higher penetration of cloud computing services, proliferating trends in BYOD (Boring-Your-Own-Device) and the massive inflow of highly confidential consumer information including financial and other personal data.



Furthermore, the shift towards mobile devices and other internet platforms adds further impetus to the system integration market development. Apparently, the BFSI segment may dominate the industry share over 2017-2024, with respect to revenue.



In the present industrial scenario where companies require their systems to work in meticulous synchronization, the role of system integration market is considered highly significant. In an effort to stay abreast of all the developments that have the potential to impact the company's remuneration, most growing organizations are seeking the deployment of an integrated system that can standardize business procedures and reduce the complexity of processes. For instance, Concept3D, a prominent firm specializing in bringing mapping to the digitalized world, recently declared that it has become an OSIsoft partner, endowed with the capability of integrating & displaying operational data from OSIsoft's PI System.



Countries like India, Philippines and China are observing a sizeable increase in government policies supporting the development of SMEs in the region, which in turn amplifies the market demand. These systems reduce costs associated with data duplication and individual security checks across various hardware & software applications within the organization.



Regional contributors are able to gain a strong foothold in the global industry through favorable government measures including financial support, subsidies and expertise. An example would be the Make in India strategy developed by the Indian government, which offers budding SMEs a 25% grant for audit expenses up to $1500, thereby fostering system integration market expansion in the years ahead.



The high initial costs associated with using these services and the lack of the appropriate broadband infrastructure and network are some of the major factors that might hinder the growth of system integration market. SMEs for instance, are a severely restricted financial budget and hence have difficulty in accessing this facility.



However, highly skilled labor has been helping to lower the overall costs of these services and is anticipated to drive system integration industry demand in the long term. More recently, the rising prominence of IoT and the advent of Industry 4.0 have heightened the importance of the interconnection of various disjointed hardware and software solutions throughout the organization. This will unrefutably fuel system integration market share, slated to increase at a CAGR of 6% over 2017-2024.



Company profiled in system integration market report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:



Accenture, AGC Networks Ltd., ASI System Integration, Inc., Capgemini, CGI, Cisco, CSC, Dell, Deloitte, Dell EMC, Fujitsu Global, GTL Limited, HCL Technologies, Hitachi, HP , Huawei Technologies, IBM, Infosys, MuleSoft, NTT DATA Services, Oracle, Orion Systems, ASI System Integration, Inc., Tech Mahindra, Teradata, Tieto, Trigent Software Inc, Unisys, VCE



