Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation in India 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the System Integration Services market for Industrial Automation in India to grow at a CAGR of 10.44 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for tailor-made solutions. The System Integration Services market for Industrial Automation in India has also been witnessing the adoption of service-oriented architecture. However, the lack of expertise could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



System Integration Services market for Industrial Automation in India 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the System Integration Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Analogic Automation Pvt. Ltd., Automation and Control Systems, and SOLPRO Automation Pvt. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Access Automation Pvt. Ltd., Adage Automation Pvt. Ltd., Aipa Automation Pvt.Ltd., Armax Automation Pvt. Ltd., ASAP Automation India Pvt Ltd., Asia Pacific Automation Pvt. Ltd., Bell Engineering Software Technologists Ltd., Cadillac Automation and Control, Autosys Engineering Pvt Ltd., Base Automation Technologies Pvt Ltd., Enman Automation Pvt. Ltd., Focaal Automation Ltd., Greenwave Solutions Ltd., I & B Automation & Controls Pvt. Ltd., IPS Automation Products Pvt Ltd., Logicon Technosolutions Pvt. Ltd., and Sumiran Automations Pvt.Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146785/system-integration-services-market-for-industrial-automation-in-india-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

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United States

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