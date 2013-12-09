Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation in India 2014 – 2018



System Integration Services market for Industrial Automation in India to grow at a CAGR of 10.44 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for tailor-made solutions. The System Integration Services market for Industrial Automation in India has also been witnessing the adoption of service-oriented architecture. However, the lack of expertise could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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System Integration Services market for Industrial Automation in India 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the System Integration Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Analogic Automation Pvt. Ltd., Automation and Control Systems, and SOLPRO Automation Pvt. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Access Automation Pvt. Ltd., Adage Automation Pvt. Ltd., Aipa Automation Pvt.Ltd., Armax Automation Pvt. Ltd., ASAP Automation India Pvt Ltd., Asia Pacific Automation Pvt. Ltd., Bell Engineering Software Technologists Ltd., Cadillac Automation and Control, Autosys Engineering Pvt Ltd., Base Automation Technologies Pvt Ltd., Enman Automation Pvt. Ltd., Focaal Automation Ltd., Greenwave Solutions Ltd., I & B Automation & Controls Pvt. Ltd., IPS Automation Products Pvt Ltd., Logicon Technosolutions Pvt. Ltd., and Sumiran Automations Pvt.Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Scope of the Report



4. Market Research Methodology



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Market Segmentation by End-users



8. Buying Criteria



9. Market Growth Drivers



10. Drivers and their Impact



11. Market Challenges



12. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



13. Market Trends



14. Trends and their Impact



15. Vendor Landscape



16. Key Vendor Analysis



17. Other Reports in this Series



Latest Reports:



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China's demand for snack food has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



TABLE OF CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. SNACK FOOD INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Snack Food Industry Structure

Market Size and Growth

Labor Costs

Major Producer Facility Locations and Output

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

Products Trends



IV. SNACK FOOD SALES VOLUMES AND FORECASTS

Overview

Snack Food Sales Volumes and Forecasts

Candy Bars

Cookies

Dried Fruits

Yogurt

Ice Cream

Jerky

Nuts and Seeds

Popcorns

Potato and Other Chips

Cakes

Others

Snack Food Imports and Exports

Snack Food Retail Pricing Trends



V. SNACK FOOD CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Snack Food Markets Outlook Overview

Current Issues in China’s Snack Food Market

Food Legislation

Packaging Legislation

Chinese Retail Market Trends

Supermarkets

Chain Stores

Drugstores

Food Stores

Prestige Outlets

Consumer Income Trends

Consumer Spending Trends by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

Snack Food Sales Forecasts by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

Distribution System in China

China\'s Distribution System

Snack Food Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

Market Entry Channels

Exporting to China

Export Market Overview

Chinese Trading Practice

Trading Companies

Import Restrictions in China

Technology Licensing

Technology Licensing Overview

Intellectual Property Protection

Joint Venture

Joint Venture Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Wholly Owned Enterprises

Foreign Wholly Owned Enterprises Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Other Market Entry Channels

Setting up Sales Offices

Selling to China through Attending Trade Fairs

Contacting Chinese Companies

Market Entry Strategies

Understanding Differences

Business Practice Differences

Dealing with Governments



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/180364



VII. SNACK FOOD PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Snack Food Producer Profiles

Distributors

Trading Companies

Major Research Institutes and Associations



I. INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary

Snack Food Supply and Sales Forecasts Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade



III. SNACK FOOD INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Market Size and Growth

Major Producer Facility Location

Major Snack Food Producer Output

Market Share of Key Producers



IV. SNACK FOOD SALES VOLUMES AND FORECASTS

Snack Food Sales Volumes and Forecasts

Candy Bars

Cookies

Dried Fruits

Yogurt

Ice Cream

Jerky

Nuts and Seeds

Popcorns

Potato and Other Chips

Cakes

Others

Snack Food Imports and Exports



Breakfast Food and Services Markets in China: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/breakfast-food-and-services-markets-in-china



China's demand for breakfast food and services has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



TABLE OF CONTENTS



I.INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. BREAKFAST FOOD AND SERVICES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Breakfast Food and Services Industry Structure

Market Size

Major Company Sales

Market Share of Key Companies

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major Foreign Investments



IV.BREAKFAST FOOD AND SERVICES SALES VOLUMES AND FORECASTS

Overview

Breakfast Food and Services Restaurants Sales and Forecasts

Chinese Style Breakfast Food and Services

Market Outlooks

Revenues and Forecasts

Consumer Taste Preferences

Pricing Trends

Major Restaurant Chains

Other Asian Cuisines

Market Outlooks

Revenues and Forecasts

Consumer Taste Preferences

Pricing Trends

Major Restaurant Chains

Western Breakfast Food and Services Chains

Market Outlooks

Revenues and Forecasts

Consumer Taste Preferences

Pricing Trends

Major Restaurant Chains

Starbucks

McDonald’s

KFC

Pizza Hut

Burger Kings

Others



V.BREAKFAST FOOD AND SERVICES MARKET OUTLOOKS

Breakfast food and service Markets Outlook Overview

Current Issues in China’s Breakfast food and service Market

Food Legislation

Packaging Legislation

Chinese Retail Market Trends

Consumer Income Trends

Consumer Spending Trends by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

Breakfast food and service Sales Forecasts by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest



VI.MARKETING STRATEGIES

Market Entry Channels

Exporting to China

Export Market Overview

Chinese Trading Practice

Trading Companies

Import Restrictions in China

Technology Licensing

Technology Licensing Overview

Intellectual Property Protection

Joint Venture

Joint Venture Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Wholly Owned Enterprises

Foreign Wholly Owned Enterprises Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Other Market Entry Channels

Setting up Sales Offices

Selling to China through Attending Trade Fairs

Contacting Chinese Companies

Advertising

Market Entry Strategies

Understanding Differences

Business Practice Differences

Knowledge of Regulations and Restrictions

Dealing with Governments



VII.BREAKFAST FOOD AND SERVICES PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Breakfast Food and Services Company Profiles



I.INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary

Breakfast Food and Services Supply and Demand Summary



II.BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade

Key Commodity Exports from China

China’s Exports to its Leading Trade Partners

Key Commodity Imports into China

China’s Imports from Its Leading Trade Partners



III.BREAKFAST FOOD AND SERVICES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Major Company Sales and Location

The Major Breakfast Food and Services Company Market Share and Location



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/180367



IV.BREAKFAST FOOD AND SERVICES SALES VOLUMES AND FORECASTS

Breakfast Food and Services Restaurants

Chinese Style Breakfast Food and Services

Market Outlooks

Revenues and Forecasts

Other Asian Cuisines

Market Outlooks

Revenues and Forecasts

Western Breakfast Food and Services Chains

Market Outlooks

Revenues and Forecasts



V.BREAKFAST FOOD AND SERVICES MARKET OUTLOOKS

Breakfast Food and Services Revenues by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central South

West



I.INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary

Breakfast Food and Services Supply and Demand Summary



II.BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade

Key Commodity Exports from China

China’s Exports to its Leading Trade Partners

Key Commodity Imports into China

China’s Imports from Its Leading Trade Partners



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