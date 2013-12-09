MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation in India 2014 – 2018” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation in India 2014 – 2018
System Integration Services market for Industrial Automation in India to grow at a CAGR of 10.44 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for tailor-made solutions. The System Integration Services market for Industrial Automation in India has also been witnessing the adoption of service-oriented architecture. However, the lack of expertise could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
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System Integration Services market for Industrial Automation in India 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the System Integration Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this market space are Analogic Automation Pvt. Ltd., Automation and Control Systems, and SOLPRO Automation Pvt. Ltd.
Other vendors mentioned in the report are Access Automation Pvt. Ltd., Adage Automation Pvt. Ltd., Aipa Automation Pvt.Ltd., Armax Automation Pvt. Ltd., ASAP Automation India Pvt Ltd., Asia Pacific Automation Pvt. Ltd., Bell Engineering Software Technologists Ltd., Cadillac Automation and Control, Autosys Engineering Pvt Ltd., Base Automation Technologies Pvt Ltd., Enman Automation Pvt. Ltd., Focaal Automation Ltd., Greenwave Solutions Ltd., I & B Automation & Controls Pvt. Ltd., IPS Automation Products Pvt Ltd., Logicon Technosolutions Pvt. Ltd., and Sumiran Automations Pvt.Ltd.
Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/180248
Key questions answered in this report:
- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
2. List of Abbreviations
3. Scope of the Report
4. Market Research Methodology
5. Introduction
6. Market Landscape
7. Market Segmentation by End-users
8. Buying Criteria
9. Market Growth Drivers
10. Drivers and their Impact
11. Market Challenges
12. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Trends and their Impact
15. Vendor Landscape
16. Key Vendor Analysis
17. Other Reports in this Series
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China's demand for snack food has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
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Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/180364
VII. SNACK FOOD PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Snack Food Producer Profiles
Distributors
Trading Companies
Major Research Institutes and Associations
I. INTRODUCTION
Economic Outlook Summary
Snack Food Supply and Sales Forecasts Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor Force Trends
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Market Size and Growth
Major Producer Facility Location
Major Snack Food Producer Output
Market Share of Key Producers
IV. SNACK FOOD SALES VOLUMES AND FORECASTS
Snack Food Sales Volumes and Forecasts
Candy Bars
Cookies
Dried Fruits
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Ice Cream
Jerky
Nuts and Seeds
Popcorns
Potato and Other Chips
Cakes
Others
Snack Food Imports and Exports
Breakfast Food and Services Markets in China: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/breakfast-food-and-services-markets-in-china
China's demand for breakfast food and services has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
I.INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. BREAKFAST FOOD AND SERVICES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Breakfast Food and Services Industry Structure
Market Size
Major Company Sales
Market Share of Key Companies
Labor Costs
Potential Entrants
Major Foreign Investments
IV.BREAKFAST FOOD AND SERVICES SALES VOLUMES AND FORECASTS
Overview
Breakfast Food and Services Restaurants Sales and Forecasts
Chinese Style Breakfast Food and Services
Market Outlooks
Revenues and Forecasts
Consumer Taste Preferences
Pricing Trends
Major Restaurant Chains
Other Asian Cuisines
Market Outlooks
Revenues and Forecasts
Consumer Taste Preferences
Pricing Trends
Major Restaurant Chains
Western Breakfast Food and Services Chains
Market Outlooks
Revenues and Forecasts
Consumer Taste Preferences
Pricing Trends
Major Restaurant Chains
Starbucks
McDonald’s
KFC
Pizza Hut
Burger Kings
Others
V.BREAKFAST FOOD AND SERVICES MARKET OUTLOOKS
Breakfast food and service Markets Outlook Overview
Current Issues in China’s Breakfast food and service Market
Food Legislation
Packaging Legislation
Chinese Retail Market Trends
Consumer Income Trends
Consumer Spending Trends by Region
Northeast
North
Southeast
Central
Southwest
Northwest
Breakfast food and service Sales Forecasts by Region
Northeast
North
Southeast
Central
Southwest
Northwest
VI.MARKETING STRATEGIES
Market Entry Channels
Exporting to China
Export Market Overview
Chinese Trading Practice
Trading Companies
Import Restrictions in China
Technology Licensing
Technology Licensing Overview
Intellectual Property Protection
Joint Venture
Joint Venture Overview
Advantages and Disadvantages
Wholly Owned Enterprises
Foreign Wholly Owned Enterprises Overview
Advantages and Disadvantages
Other Market Entry Channels
Setting up Sales Offices
Selling to China through Attending Trade Fairs
Contacting Chinese Companies
Advertising
Market Entry Strategies
Understanding Differences
Business Practice Differences
Knowledge of Regulations and Restrictions
Dealing with Governments
VII.BREAKFAST FOOD AND SERVICES PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Breakfast Food and Services Company Profiles
I.INTRODUCTION
Economic Outlook Summary
Breakfast Food and Services Supply and Demand Summary
II.BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor Force Trends
Foreign Investment and Loans
Foreign Trade
Key Commodity Exports from China
China’s Exports to its Leading Trade Partners
Key Commodity Imports into China
China’s Imports from Its Leading Trade Partners
III.BREAKFAST FOOD AND SERVICES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Major Company Sales and Location
The Major Breakfast Food and Services Company Market Share and Location
Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/180367
IV.BREAKFAST FOOD AND SERVICES SALES VOLUMES AND FORECASTS
Breakfast Food and Services Restaurants
Chinese Style Breakfast Food and Services
Market Outlooks
Revenues and Forecasts
Other Asian Cuisines
Market Outlooks
Revenues and Forecasts
Western Breakfast Food and Services Chains
Market Outlooks
Revenues and Forecasts
V.BREAKFAST FOOD AND SERVICES MARKET OUTLOOKS
Breakfast Food and Services Revenues by Region
Northeast
North
Southeast
Central South
West
I.INTRODUCTION
Economic Outlook Summary
Breakfast Food and Services Supply and Demand Summary
II.BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor Force Trends
Foreign Investment and Loans
Foreign Trade
Key Commodity Exports from China
China’s Exports to its Leading Trade Partners
Key Commodity Imports into China
China’s Imports from Its Leading Trade Partners
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