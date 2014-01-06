Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- System Integration Services market for Industrial Automation in India to grow at a CAGR of 10.44 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for tailor-made solutions. The System Integration Services market for Industrial Automation in India has also been witnessing the adoption of service-oriented architecture. However, the lack of expertise could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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System Integration Services market for Industrial Automation in India 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the System Integration Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Analogic Automation Pvt. Ltd., Automation and Control Systems, and SOLPRO Automation Pvt. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Access Automation Pvt. Ltd., Adage Automation Pvt. Ltd., Aipa Automation Pvt.Ltd., Armax Automation Pvt. Ltd., ASAP Automation India Pvt Ltd., Asia Pacific Automation Pvt. Ltd., Bell Engineering Software Technologists Ltd., Cadillac Automation and Control, Autosys Engineering Pvt Ltd., Base Automation Technologies Pvt Ltd., Enman Automation Pvt. Ltd., Focaal Automation Ltd., Greenwave Solutions Ltd., I & B Automation & Controls Pvt. Ltd., IPS Automation Products Pvt Ltd., Logicon Technosolutions Pvt. Ltd., and Sumiran Automations Pvt.Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings



4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Methodology



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by End-users

7.1 System Integration Services Market for Process Automation Sector in India

Market Size and Forecast

7.2 System Integration Services Market for Power Industry in India

Market Size and Forecast

7.3 System Integration Services Market for Oil and Gas Industry in India

Market Size and Forecast

7.4 System Integration Services Market for Metal and Mining Industry in India

Market Size and Forecast

7.5 System Integration Services Market for Chemical Industry in India

Market Size and Forecast

7.6 System Integration Services Market for Cement Industry in India

Market Size and Forecast

7.7 System Integration Services Market for Factory Automation Sector in India

Market Size and Forecast

7.8 System Integration Services Market for Automotive Industry in India

Market Size and Forecast

7.9 System Integration Services Market for Packaging Industry in India

Market Size and Forecast



8. Buying Criteria



9. Market Growth Drivers



10. Drivers and their Impact



11. Market Challenges



12. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



13. Market Trends



14. Trends and their Impact



15. Vendor Landscape

15.1 Competitive Scenario

15.2 Other Prominent Vendors



16. Key Vendor Analysis

16.1 Analogic Automation Pvt. Ltd.

16.1.1 Business Overview

16.1.2 Key Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis

16.2 Automation and Control Systems

16.2.1 Business Overview

16.2.2 Key Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3 SOLPRO Automation Pvt. Ltd.

16.3.1 Business Overview

16.3.2 Key Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis



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17. Other Reports in this Series



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: System Integration Flow Chart

Exhibit 3: System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation in India 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 4: System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation in India by End-user Segmentation 2013

Exhibit 5: System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation in India by End-user Segmentation 2013

Exhibit 6: System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation in India by End-user Segmentation 2018

Exhibit 7: System Integration Services Market for Process Automation Sector in India 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 8: System Integration Services Market for Process Automation Sector in India 2013

Exhibit 9: System Integration Services Market for Process Automation Sector in India 2018

Exhibit 10: System Integration Services Market for Power Industry in India 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 11: Cumulative Electricity Installed Capacity in India 2012-2016 (GW)

Exhibit 12: System Integration Services Market for Oil and Gas Industry in India 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 13: Oil Consumption Industry in India 2013-2018 ( million barrels per day)

Exhibit 14: Gas Consumption Industry in India 2013-2018 (billion cubic meter)

Exhibit 15: System Integration Services Market for Metal and Mining Industry in India 2013-2018

Exhibit 16: Metal and Mining Industry in India 2013-2018 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 17: System Integration Services Market for Chemical Industry in India 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 18: Chemical Industry in India 2013-2018 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 19: System Integration Services Market for Cement Industry in India 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 20: Cement Industry in India 2012-2016 (million metric tons)

Exhibit 21: System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation in India by End-user Segmentation 2013-2018

Exhibit 22: System Integration Services Market for Factory Automation Sector in India 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 23: System Integration Services Market for Factory Automation Sector in India 2013

Exhibit 24: System Integration Services Market for Factory Automation Sector in India 2018

Exhibit 25: System Integration Services Market for Automotive Industry in India 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 26: Automotive Production in India 2013-2018 (thousand units)

Exhibit 27: Domestic Auto Component Demand in India 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 28: System Integration Services Market for Packaging Industry in India 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 29: Packaging Industry in India 2013-2018 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 30: System Integration Services Market for Factory Automation Sector in India 2013-2018



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