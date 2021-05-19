System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation Worth $31.5 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- According to a research report "System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Service Outlook, Technology (HMI, SCADA, MES, IIoT, PAM, DCS, PLC, Machine Vision, Industrial Robotics, Industrial PC), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation is projected to reach USD 31.5 billion by 2026 from USD 23.6 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.0%. The growing Internet of Things (IoT) in industrial automation, increasing safety and security concerns propelling the demand for automation systems, demand for low-cost, energy-efficient production processes by manufacturing plants, and advancements in the cloud computing technology are expected to drive the market from 2021 to 2026. The market for system integrators for industrial automation is well established and has many growth opportunities in the coming years owing to the increasing adoption of automation products and solutions by small-scale players.



Hardware integration service segment to hold the largest size of the system integrator market from 2021 to 2026



Increasing awareness about the benefits of effective IT infrastructure among manufacturing companies is expected to create demand for the integration of various hardware components such as sensors, PLCs, HMIs, and industrial PCs. Poor IT networks and infrastructure can adversely affect the overall performance of manufacturing plants. Moreover, the rising need for improving operational efficiency and monitoring and reducing downtime in manufacturing plants is creating demand for the integration of various automation hardware components such as HMIs and industrial PCs.



The system integration market for industrial automation in energy & power industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The system integrator market for industrial automation in the energy & power industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026. The use of automation in the power generation industry will offer an opportunity to power providers to efficiently run machinery such as turbines, reciprocating engines, and photovoltaic cells/panels. Automation in power distribution systems increases uptime, reduces costs, improves data collection, enhances the alarm system and monitoring system, and facilitates the automatic addressing of problems. Implementation of automation technologies such as IIoT enables power plant operators to gather data in real-time and remotely monitor equipment for improving the production efficiency of power plants and detecting potential breakdowns in them.



APAC to be the fastest-growing market for system integration services during the forecast period



The system integrator market for industrial automation in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this region is attributed to the increasing adoption of industrial automation technologies, especially across China and India. Major contract manufacturers of electric devices have already started to automate production. Moreover, large battery production facilities are being installed to meet the increasing demand for electric and hybrid automobiles. Such demand for industrial automation is likely to drive the market for system integrators.



The key players operating in the system integrator market for industrial automation include John Wood Group PLC (UK), ATS Automation (Canada), Avanceon Limited (US), JR Automation (US), Tesco Controls, Inc. (US), Burrow Global LLC (US), Prime Controls LP (US), MAVERICK Technologies LLC (US), Barry-Wehmiller Design Group (US), and INTECH Process Automation (US).



