Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- System on Module Market is anticipated to be worth over USD 3.5 billion by 2025. The application areas of embedded computing have widened over the years and expanded beyond PCs. Industries such as defense, energy, and healthcare are increasingly adopting these modules for real-time applications, adding to the diversification of the System on Module market. The defense industry is an important industry, driving System on Module market growth. Governments in various countries have focused on increasing the military & defense capabilities with advanced vehicle & security systems. SoM provides real-time information with application-specific platforms. For instance, the U.S. government heavily invested on research & development for developing advanced defense technologies such as unmanned aerial vehicles and defense drones.



The increasing demand for robotics and the growing inclination of manufacturers towards industry 4.0 is contributing significantly to the System on Module market. According to the International Federation of Robotics, the sales of industrial robots increased by 31% in 2017 from 2016. Advanced robotics requires compact & highly-powerful embedded systems, which will drive the developments in the System on Module market. China witnessed a growth in the sales of industrial robots by 58% in 2017, which is a huge number considering the manufacturing volume in China. The modules provide real-time capabilities with compatibility for various software platforms and real-time operating systems. The automotive manufacturers are the major adopters of robots in production. The need for minimization of errors and improving of productivity & efficiency are increasing the demand for robotic systems with accurate computing & scalable architectures. The robotics industries are implementing the system on modules due to the design flexibility & sustainability in harsh industrial environments.



The demand for high capabilities and compatible embedded systems has increased the complexity and costs of manufacturing. The integration of software & hardware platforms is a challenge for the System on Module market owing to the need for the integration of application-specific architectures and operating systems. The x86 architecture-based processors, which hold a large share in the System on Module market are witnessing an increase in price every year. Though the prices of ARM processors are decreasing, x86 processors are preferred in some applications over ARM processors. The adoption of the IoT and smart factory, which are the major application areas in the market require the use of multiple devices & systems adding to the costs. These are some of the factors, which can restrain the growth of the market to some extent.



The decentralization of power generation in the energy sector has made the power distribution complex owing to the need for multiple devices & systems due to which the energy sector has emerged as an important area for the System on Module market. The need for synchronization of several power generators and for the creation of microgrids compact-system on modules are being implemented. Managing the feeds in the distribution network has been a challenge for advanced power generation & distribution systems. The computing systems need to stand up in diverse environmental conditions such as vibration, shock, dust, and rains. The renewable energy resources hold new opportunities for efficient energy systems over wide geographical areas. The increased awareness of renewable energy sources will drive the need for computing systems and the System on Module market.



Avalue Technologies, VIA Technologies, and Eurotech are some of the manufacturers in the global System on Module market. The companies have rapidly adopted technological innovations owing to the need for compact modules that are compatible with new software platforms. The semiconductor industry has grown over the years, driving advancements in the System on Module market. Manufacturers have focused on application-specific products due to the need for customization and real-time capabilities. The companies are working on the integration of these modules with various software platforms and real-time operating systems for easy updates in embedded systems. Intel, AMD, Xilinx, and NXP are major processor providers of SoM, with Intel holding a high market share. The manufacturers such as congatec and Kontron are focused on partnerships with distributors, including EG Electronics and Data Modul, to strengthen their distribution network globally.



