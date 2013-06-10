Systemic Enzymes, a Natural Alternative to Prescription Painkillers and Ibuprofen

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Many people today suffer from pain, whether it is back pain, joint pain, neck pain or even knee pain. According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, back pain is one of the most common medical problems, affecting 8 out of 10 people at some point during their lives.” While some people experience sporadic pain following overuse or intense activity, others deal with pain on a daily basis, chronic pain. It seems people will try anything if it means they will get out of pain fast.



A matter of fact, did you know that pain is the last indicator that there is a problem? Many people feel pain and they immediately try to think of a recent event that may have caused it. However, pain can surface days, months or even years after the initial cause such as in the case of a car accident. The first reaction following an accident is usually to think that you are fine because there is no immediate pain, however, people are encouraged to still get examined because the trauma to the body can cause pain down the road.



Whether someone is dealing with dull pain, sharp pain, acute pain or chronic pain, the fact is, no one wants to live with pain. Lets face it, it’s a PAIN! Often times it hinders our ability to do what we enjoy whether it be exercising, activities with children or grandchildren or playing a sport. While some people try a more natural route to reduce pain such as Chiropractic or Systemic Enzyme Therapy, others go straight for the prescription pain drugs, with the number one most prescribed being Hydrocodone/acetaminophen. Most people are not thinking, what is this drug doing to my liver over time but instead how fast until this pill is going to kick in. We live in a world of reactive healthcare when people should be focusing on preventative health.



Although many are looking to get out of pain fast, these prescription pain drugs simply mask the problem, cause damage to your liver and can be highly addictive. Sure, prescription pain medicine might seem like a good idea in the short term but long-term use can cause a lot of internal damage. It is time to face the facts instead of thinking out of sight out of mind. Don’t wait for a problem, get ahead of it.



The FDA cites a study conducted in 2005 for Acetaminophen-induced acute liver failure: results of a United States multicenter, prospective study which found over 40 percent of acute liver failure cases over a six year period were caused by acetaminophen overdoses with about half being unintentional. While many people reassure themselves that they have a legit reason to be on prescription painkillers in the first place, they fail to see the long-term effects they have on the body.



We live in a world of instant gratification, take a pill and get results fast. And understandably, those who deal with pain are just looking to get some relief. What is best for your body is not always the first thing they think about. The FDA is really coming down on the high dose of acetaminophen in prescription drugs because of the dangers associated with taking it. In 2009, more than 128 million prescriptions were dispensed for name brand or generic versions of hydrocodone with acetaminophen.



So why else do people turn to prescription pain medication versus taking the natural alternative route? Many might say time and cost! With the current economic factors, people are hesitant and even reluctant to spend fifty to sixty dollars on a high potency natural systemic enzyme supplement, like Innerzyme’s Pain & Inflammation Blend because they compare it to the cost of their $5-$10 prescription copay and determine that is a better value. However, you cannot put a price of good health. What they don’t see is the high price to be paid down the road by taking a shortcut and simply covering up the pain symptoms. In turn, these five to ten dollar prescriptions overtime can have potentially dangerous effects on the liver, gastrointestinal tract and kidneys which can lead to medical bills far surpassing the cost of the natural alternatives.



When is the last time you tried taking systemic enzymes or scheduled an appointment with a chiropractor or naturopath? Have you ever? Are you thinking to yourself, “What is an enzyme?” Well, the truth is, you are not alone! Many people shy away from these natural alternatives or practitioners because they are not familiar with them. Or in the case of a natural health practitioner, they believe once they go one time, they are patients for life. Additionally, someone who has been dealing with back pain for years might try chiropractic once but when they don’t feel better after one adjustment, they call it quits. The back pain didn’t develop overnight so truly working to correct the problem might take more than just a few adjustments. Likewise with systemic enzymes, people are so used to taking a prescription painkiller that starts to kick in within 20-30 minutes that when they try enzymes for a day and don’t feel a major difference, they get discouraged. Systemic enzymes are not blocking the pain; they take time to get in your system and work to get to the root of the pain by naturally reducing inflammation and excess scar tissue.



Did you know that nearly all injuries and operations result in inflammatory reactions and build up of excess scar tissue which causes pain and swelling? It is a natural protective response to injuries and trauma on a cellular level. However, if the inflammation is not resolved or reduced in the acute stage, it can become a chronic inflammatory problem.



When caring for injuries and during recovery following an operation, "it is important to apply medications for reducing the swelling and anti-inflammatory as well as fibrinolytic agents. If possible, such treatment should produce no adverse effects and should further the healing processes of the organism" (Wrba, H. & Pecher, O., Enzymes-A Drug of the Future, pg.75).



People shy away from natural alternatives because they don’t think they will see results fast enough but correcting a problem takes longer than covering it up. Again, the world would be a healthier place if more time were spent focusing on preventative health rather than reactive health. Natural pain alternatives do exist, however, they are often passed over because of misconceptions. If you really want results, it is important to get to the root of the problem.



Innerzyme’s Pain & Inflammation Blend is revolutionizing the natural supplement market with specially formulated enzyme based supplements that offer a natural, safe and effective alternative to reduce pain, inflammation and scar tissue resulting from sports injuries, overworked muscles/joints and post operative recovery. Innerzyme is highly recommended by athletes and healthcare professionals worldwide for it's optimized enzyme blend, state of the art delivery system and effectiveness.



Take a natural approach to reduce pain with Systemic Enzyme Therapy – Innerzyme Pain & Inflammation Blend. Learn more, visit: Innerzyme



