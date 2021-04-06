Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2021 -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market was valued at ~US$ 1.7 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027.



Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market: Overview



Growth of the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market can be attributed to rise in the incidence of systemic lupus erythematosus, and promising drug pipeline and approvals.



North America dominated the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market in 2018, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured healthcare industry, early new product adoption, and the presence of major market players are expected to drive the market in North America.



Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly lucrative market for systemic lupus erythematosus treatment, expanding at a high CAGR during the forecast period.



Immunosuppressive Drugs to Dominate Market



Based on drug, the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market has been divided into antimalarial drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), corticosteroids, immunosuppressive drugs, and others (biologics, B-cell modulators, etc.).



The immunosuppressive drugs segment dominated the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market in 2018, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.



Immunosuppressive drugs such as azathioprine, cyclophosphamide, and methotrexate help control inflammation and the overactive immune system in the treatment of SLE. Furthermore, increase in the popularity of methotrexate as a treatment option is likely to boost the growth of this segment.



The immunosuppressive drugs segment can be further segmented into azathioprine, cyclophosphamide, methotrexate, and others. In terms of immunosuppressive drugs, the azathioprine sub-segment is anticipated to dominate the market.



Oral Mode of Delivery to be Popular



In terms of mode of delivery, the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market can be divided into intravenous, subcutaneous, and oral.



The oral segment dominated the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market, due to an increase in the preference for self-administration of drugs such as immunosuppressive drugs, antimalarial drugs, and corticosteroids. This, in turn, is projected to drive the segment during the forecast period.



Furthermore, major market players are focusing on the launching of new products in the tablet and capsule form. This is likely to boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



The intravenous segment is expected to be a highly lucrative segment of the market during the forecast period. The intravenous route helps in the immediate delivery of drug, and since the delivery is into a vein, the drug starts working immediately. Moreover, drug degradation is less as compared to the oral route of administration.



Retail Pharmacies Accounted for Major Share of Market



Based on distribution channel, the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online sales.



The retail pharmacies segment dominated the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market in terms of revenue in 2018, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Increase in the number of retail pharmacy stores across the globe, availability of new products in retail stores, and availability of most of the drugs, such as NSAIDS, antimalarial drugs, and corticosteroids, as OTC drugs in retail stores, are likely to propel this segment during the forecast period.



Hospital pharmacies is expected to be the second-most lucrative segment of the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR from 2019 to 2027, due to an increase in the demand for recently launched new products for systemic lupus erythematosus treatment.



North America to Dominate Global Market



In terms of region, the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market in 2018, followed by Europe.



North America accounted for a major share of the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market in 2018, owing to an increase in the use of systemic lupus erythematosus treatment products, especially for various symptoms of the disease. Additionally, the launch of new products by major pharmaceutical manufacturers fuels the market in this region.



The systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. This can be attributed to an increase in the prevalence of systemic lupus erythematosus, improving healthcare infrastructure in terms of better facilities, and rise in the demand for advanced products. According to a latest study, the prevalence was in the range of 4.3 to 45.3/100,000 person per year.



Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape



The global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market is fragmented in terms of number of players.



Key players operating in the global market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ImmuPharma PLC, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



