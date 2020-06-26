Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- Systemic Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



1. Systemic Sclerosis is a rare disease and is diagnosed in approximately 67 male patients and 265 female patients, per 100,000 people each year in the United States.

2. Systemic Sclerosis usually appears in women aged 30–40, and it occurs in slightly older men. In approximately 85% of cases, systemic sclerosis develops in individuals aged 20–60 years.

3. The female population is more prone to Systemic Sclerosis as compared to the male population.



1. Systemic Sclerosis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology and Systemic Sclerosis market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Systemic Sclerosis market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Systemic Sclerosis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Systemic Sclerosis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Systemic Sclerosis market.



No treatment has been proven to modify the overall disease course, but the therapy targets specific organ involvement early before irreversible damage to improve both qualities of life and survival. The therapeutic Systemic Sclerosis market is driven by the increase in prevalent cases and is mainly driven by the patient pools of 30–50 years. The therapeutic Systemic Sclerosis market size is accounted for therapies directed toward the management of specific symptoms, and current therapies use medications that aim the four main features of the disease that is inflammation, autoimmunity, vascular disease, and tissue fibrosis.



Currently, immunosuppressive agents such as methotrexate, Cyclophosphamide, mycophenolate mofetil, Azathioprine; autologous stem cell transplantation, and others are therapeutic choices for Systemic Sclerosis.



Treatment of Systemic Sclerosis varies according to the manifestation such as cutaneous, pulmonary, gastric, heart, and renal, and most of the therapies aim to treat the specific organ involvement to avoid irreversible damage as well as to improve both qualities of life and survival.



Cutaneous and pulmonary manifestations are the significant expositions of Systemic Sclerosis, and Intravenous Cyclophosphamide, Methotrexate, Mycophenolate Mofetil (MMF), or Azathioprine are recommended for the treatment. Besides, Cyclophosphamide is prescribed for improving the skin changes among patients with Systemic Sclerosis associated with interstitial lung disease.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Systemic Sclerosis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Lenabasum

2. Brodalumab

And many others



The key players in Systemic Sclerosis market are:

1. Corbus Pharmaceuticals

2. Kyowa Hakko Kirin

And many others



Table of contents

1. Systemic Sclerosis Report Introduction



2. Systemic Sclerosis Market Overview at a Glance



3. Systemic Sclerosis Disease Background and Overview



4. Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology and Patient Population



5. Systemic Sclerosis Country-Wise Epidemiology



6. United States



6.1. Prevalent Cases of Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) in the United States (2017–2030)



6.3. Gender-specific Cases of Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) in the United States (2017–2030)



6.4. Type-specific Cases of Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) in the United States (2017–2030)



6.5. Prevalent cases of SSc based on Clinical Manifestations in the United States (2017–2030)



6.6. EU–5



6.6.1. Assumptions and Rationale



6.6.2. Germany



6.6.3. France



6.6.4. Italy



6.6.5. Spain



6.6.6. United Kingdom



6.7. Japan



7. Systemic Sclerosis Treatments & Medical Practices



8. Systemic Sclerosis Emerging Therapies



9. Key Cross Competition



9.1. Lenabasum: Corbus Pharmaceuticals



9.2. Brodalumab: Kyowa Hakko Kirin



10. Systemic Sclerosis Market Size



11. 7MM Systemic Sclerosis Country-Wise Market Analysis



12. United States Market Size



13. EU5 Market Size



13.1. Germany Market Size



13.2. France Market Size



13.3. United Kingdom Market Size



13.4. Spain Market Size



13.5. Italy Market Size



14. Japan Market Size



15. Systemic Sclerosis Report Methodology



16. DelveInsight Capabilities



17. Disclaimer



18. About DelveInsight



