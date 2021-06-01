Systems Analysis Design & Support Ltd Offers Office365 Cloud Services and Hosted Solutions to Suit Business Needs

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2021 -- A leading IT support company based in Maidstone, Systems Analysis Design & Support Ltd offers cloud solutions for physical, virtual, and cloud environments. Their expert IT advice can be critical for businesses seeking to move from traditional computer networks to a hosted cloud solution. Their team builds partnerships with clients to help manage and assist during the whole process, allowing clients can focus on their core business.



The company provides a variety of cloud hosting solutions to businesses including public, cloud, and hybrid suited to the different needs of their clients. They provide a comprehensive range of cloud services & hosted solutions including exchange, managed hosting, cloud desktop, web hosting, back-up, anti-virus, anti-spam, and many more. With the use of Office 365 and cloud solutions, the company also ensures that business-critical files are safe, secure, and protected at all times.



Talking about their cloud service providers, a representatives from the company stated, "Whether you are considering Office 365 or a hosted service we can provide you with the perfect cloud solution for your business and give you the flexibility to work on any device from any location. Implementing a cloud solution is a cost-effective strategy and will have long-lasting benefits for your business and the cloud users."



Systems Analysis Design & Support Ltd is one of the best after IT service providers in the UK. The company has worked tirelessly for years in the UK to build a great reputation for its phenomenal work. The organisation has a 95% customer retention rate and guaranteed SLA agreement. The company also utilises highly secure data centres to ensure quick data recovery and minimal downtime.



About Systems Analysis Design & Support

Systems Analysis Design & Support is the leading and trusted local IT Support company providing reliable and proactive IT services in Kent. The company services are IT support, software solutions, IT security, network cabling & telephone systems, and web solutions. Their priority is to meet the needs of each business whilst exceeding expectations and lay down the groundwork for a long-lasting partnership. The company employs only experienced and qualified engineers with credible accreditation to ensure their quality of work is always upheld. Their entire IT Support packages are futureproofed, secure, and fully compliant with their industry regulations.



For more information, please visit: https://sads.com



