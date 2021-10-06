Systems Analysis Design & Support Offers IT Server Solutions to Safeguard Data

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2021 -- An IT services company based in Kent, Systems Analysis Design & Support offers IT server solutions to increase efficiency and safeguard data. The company is an independent IT support provider that offer end-to-end server solutions including virtual servers, on-premises server support, server monitoring, web hosting and other hardware solutions to their clients. Their servers are located in secure data centres that are equipped with 24/7 monitoring, as well as high-speed connections that help improve efficiency and reduce downtime, leading to better experiences for businesses.



With the integration of virtual machines, their server solutions help conserve energy by reducing costs associated with the maintenance of physical servers like cooling and power supply expenditure. Furthermore, virtualising also adds benefits like reduction in hardware maintenance, improved mobility of data between virtual devices, and extended the lifespan of older applications. Their solutions also offer faster recovery due to efficient backup strategies and minimised downtime, leading to major improvement in overall data management. Firewalls and multiple layers of security ensure that data is safeguarded against unexpected threats.



Systems Analysis Design & Support is one of the leading providers of IT solutions for business across the UK, offering a plethora of services like cyber security services, data cabling, VoIP phone systems and much more for all types of businesses. The company has managed to create a massive customer base due to its quality of services and dedicated teams of highly trained professionals that provide in-depth knowledge and training to their clients.



Talking about their IT Server solutions, a representative of the company stated, "Our servers are in a world-class data centre with multiple fast connections. Behind our firewall, additional security on our servers helps to keep your data safe from unwelcome intruders. We research and test our recommended products to ensure that they are fit for the purpose and within budget, giving our clients total peace of mind."



About Systems Analysis Design & Support

Systems Analysis Design & Support is the leading and trusted local IT Support company providing reliable and proactive IT services in Kent. The company services are IT support, software solutions, IT security, network cabling & telephone systems, and web solutions. Their priority is to meet the needs of each business whilst exceeding expectations and lay down the groundwork for a long-lasting partnership. The company employs only experienced and qualified engineers with credible accreditation to ensure their quality of work is always upheld. Their entire IT Support packages are futureproofed, secure, and fully compliant with their industry regulations.



For more information, please visit: https://sads.com



Social Media Profiles:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SADS.Ltd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KentsITSupport

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/systems-analysis-design-&-support-ltd/



Contact Details:



Systems Analysis Design and Support

10, Palace Avenue

Maidstone,

Kent

ME15 6NF

Tel: 0344 8111167

Email: support@sads.com