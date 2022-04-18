Systems Analysis Design & Support (SADS) Offers Remote IT Solutions Implementing a Cost-Effective Remote Working Strategy for Businesses

Maidstone, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2022 -- COVID-19 pandemic has moved a large proportion of the workforce from office-based working to a working from home structure. This has led to an increase in the requirement for IT solutions to allow employees to work from home. Employers need an IT solution that can help their employees fulfil work responsibilities in a secure manner. Systems Analysis Design & Support (SADS) is a leading IT support company based in Maidstone that offers remote IT solutions that implements a cost-effective remote working strategy for businesses.



Along with adding flexibility and freedom, SADS solutions allow businesses to remove the cost of an onsite server setup and increase productivity at reduced costs for the business. SADS remote IT solution allows employees to access office PC files and applications from an internet connected device using the remote desktop connection. Businesses looking for remote IT solutions for their IT infrastructure can go to Systems Analysis Design & Support's website for more information.



SADS provides businesses with a solution that is comprehensive, trustworthy, and dependable. Working with Microsoft 365, their solution provides the capability to work from anywhere as long as you have internet connectivity. Office 365 allows email, files and Office programs to be accessed from any location and any device.



When talking further about SADS remote IT solutions, a representative from the company stated, "Give your employees the flexibility and freedom of working in any location without any disruption to the quality of service you provide without remote IT solutions. We can help your business implement a cost-effective remote working strategy that suits your individual business needs and has long lasting benefits. We are more than happy to discuss the pros and cons of each remote IT solution enabling you to make a fully informed decision."



SADS is a leading IT service provider in the UK. Having built a great reputation for its professional and efficient service. The organisation has a 95% customer retention rate and guaranteed SLA agreement. The company also utilises highly secure data centres to ensure quick data recovery and minimal downtime. The organisation's team of support engineers are Microsoft trained, thus providing them with essential knowledge of all relevant core disciplines within IT support.



About Systems Analysis Design & Support

SADS is the leading and trusted local IT Support company providing reliable and proactive IT services in Kent. The company services are IT support, software solutions, IT security, network cabling & telephone systems, and web solutions. Their priority is to meet the needs of each business whilst exceeding expectations and lay down the groundwork for a long-lasting partnership. The company employs only experienced and qualified engineers with credible accreditation to ensure their quality of work is always upheld; ensuring IT Support packages are futureproofed, secure, and fully compliant with industry regulations.



