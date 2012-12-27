Systems Application Engineering Prepares Perfect Warehouse Picking at ProMat 2013

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- SAE specializes in solutions that have improved operational performance for customers in the world’s most demanding and dynamic environments. SAE technology has unlocked millions of dollars of bottom line benefits in distribution facilities (grocery, food service, and electronics), Artic pipelines, process plants and refineries. SAE products will be demonstrated at ProMat 2013, located at Booth 3979 during ProMat 2013, from January 21-24, at Chicago's McCormick Place. ProMat will provide manufacturers the latest solutions to move business forward showcasing the very best in award-winning manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain equipment.



Food service companies are looking for ways to simplify the process of warehouse picking according to Greg Braun, Senior Associate of Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE). “The system is very easy for selectors to use. It typically takes about 10 minutes to give them training on the device and how to use the software, and it’s very intuitive to operate. The process works by the selector electronically receiving an assignment, it directs them to the location, they pick the product, and they stage it on the pallet.” The effortless operation ensures that mistakes are reduced and customer satisfaction is met.



Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE), http://www.saesystems.com, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX for more than forty years, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales.



Selector Pro has flexibility and value:

- Configurable Selector Pro maximizes productivity and ROI

- Combining text-based information with revolutionary voice guided instructions for seamless hybrid applications

- Including laser bar code scanning for location verification and GS1 product traceability

- Voice guidance with instant text messaging and keypad functionality – an exclusive feature

- Including wireless “on–demand” label printing in either configuration



SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.



About SAE Systems

SAE is a privately held, global company with an international customer base and a reputation for proven performance. SAE’s dedicated professional team ensures that, while technology will change, the company commitment to innovation, service, support and the customer’s success will not.



