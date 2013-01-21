Systems Application Engineering Shares Distribution Knowledge at ProMat 2013

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- SAE products will be demonstrated at ProMat 2013, located at Booth 3979 during ProMat 2013, from January 21-24, at Chicago's McCormick Place. ProMat will provide manufacturers the latest solutions to move business forward showcasing the very best in award-winning manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain equipment.



Mickey Johnson has been with SAE for seven years and has over two decades experience selling technology to the distribution industry. From Warehouse Management Systems to Voice Directed Picking Systems to Driver Delivery Solutions, Johnson has assisted customers from Retail Grocery to Food Service, and from Big Box Retailers to state and local governments. Johnson holds a BA from the University of Texas at Austin.



At ProMat 2013, Johnson is looking forward to meeting with companies who are interested in improving their ability to track their products through their supply chain. Government initiatives designed to force product traceability are fast approaching and SAE is a leading provider of both voice directed as well as text based solutions that provide product tracking through the warehouse to the end customer. According to Johnson, “What I like best about my job is having a customer come to me after using my product for a year or so and say ‘I sure am glad I went with your company, your product has helped us tremendously’”.



Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE), http://www.saesystems.com, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX for more than forty years, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales.



SAE specializes in solutions that have improved operational performance for customers in the world’s most demanding and dynamic environments. SAE technology has unlocked millions of dollars of bottom line benefits in distribution facilities (grocery, food service, and electronics), Artic pipelines, process plants and refineries.



SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.



About SAE

SAE is a privately held, global company with an international customer base and a reputation for proven performance. SAE’s dedicated professional team ensures that, while technology will change, the company commitment to innovation, service, support and the customer’s success will not.



