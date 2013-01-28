Systems Application Engineering Star of ProMat with GS-1 Product Traceability

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- This past week concluded ProMat 2013, which provided manufacturers the latest solutions to move business forward, showcasing the very best in award-winning manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain equipment. Jan Schulze and Mickey Johnson represented SAE at the important industry tradeshow.



Mickey Johnson has been with SAE for seven years and has over two decades experience selling technology to the distribution industry. From Warehouse Management Systems to Voice Directed Picking Systems to Driver Delivery Solutions, Johnson has assisted customers from Retail Grocery to Food Service, and from Big Box Retailers to state and local governments. Johnson holds a BA from the University of Texas at Austin.



Jan Schulze is a Senior Sales Associates at Systems Application Engineering. She has been with SAE for six years. For the past two decades Schultz has concentrated interests and knowledge in the areas of Warehouse Management Systems. Applications include integration with Hand held data collection devices (barcode & RFID). Schulze says hearing customer’s satisfaction with SAE sales, products, solutions and professional services all make for a great day.



Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE), www.saesystems.com, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX for more than forty years, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales.



SAE was one of the stars of the event. Greg Braun, Senior Associate of Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE) noted, “The flexibility of the hands-free system gives pickers the freedom to scan and move packages with ease, simplifying the overall process.”



SAE specializes in solutions that have improved operational performance for customers in the world’s most demanding and dynamic environments. SAE technology has unlocked millions of dollars of bottom line benefits in distribution facilities (grocery, food service, and electronics), Artic pipelines, process plants and refineries.



SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.



About SAE

SAE is a privately held, global company with an international customer base and a reputation for proven performance. SAE’s dedicated professional team ensures that, while technology will change, the company commitment to innovation, service, support and the customer’s success will not.



SAE Systems

www.saesystems.com

Greg Braun

voice@saesystems.com

713-783-6020