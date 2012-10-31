Systems Applications Engineering Clear Leader in Innovative Picking Solutions

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- Nearly twenty years ago, in 1993, Systems Applications Engineering (SAE) became the first company to offer a warehouse picking solution using a wearable computer, back-of-the-hand barcode scanner and arm mounted display and keyboard at H. E. Butt Grocery Company.



Four years later, in 2003, SAE introduced its patented voice picking system that combined voice picking, barcode scanning and mobile labels printing on a general wearable computer becoming the first systems provider to offer such a hybrid solution.



The innovation continued just two years ago, in 2010, when SAE introduced “Voice Guidance”, its patented multi-mobile voice guided picking system that combines the best of voice directed picking with barcode scanning, thereby eliminating all of the voice training, speech recognition and check digits memorization problems inherent in all voice picking systems, while at the same time improving picking accuracy and users picking performance.



Last year, in 2011, SAE integrated GS1 Lot Tracking into its voice guidance picking system becoming the first vendor to offer a fully compliant tracking solution for the soon to be US Government mandated lot tracking requirements.



For more than forty years SAE, http://www.saesystems.com, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales.



SAE specializes in solutions that improve operational performance for customers in the world’s most demanding and dynamic environments. SAE technology has unlocked millions of dollars of bottom line benefits in distribution facilities (grocery, food service, and electronics), Artic pipelines, process plants and refineries.



SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.



