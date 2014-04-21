Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Systems Consultants Services Ltd: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Systems Consultants Services Ltd: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Systems Consultants Services Ltd"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Systems Consultants Services Ltd" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Systems Consultants Services Ltd"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Systems Consultants Services Ltd (SCS) is a provider of defense and security services. Its key services include technical support, consulting services, training, managed services and manpower support. The company's defense training and managed services include resilience and crisis management, training support and training development. It also provides technical support related to research and development, logistics, complex systems, and information management. It primarily provides services to defense, government and industry sectors. Its key customers include the UK Ministry of Defense (UK MoD), NATO, the European defense agencies, Marks and Spencer, Birdseye, Bakkavor, Interconnecta and Fred. The company operates as the subsidiary of Cohort plc. SCS is headquartered in Theale, Reading, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



Systems Consultants Services Ltd



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