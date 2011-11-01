Systems Engineer At Orlando IT Support Team Expands Microsoft 365 Knowledge With Recent Training

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2011 -- With the recent global release of Microsoft Office 365 by Microsoft, new learning opportunities for Information Technology (IT) specialists everywhere opened up. Such was the case with Leo Vieira, Systems Engineer at ASysTech, Inc.



Mr. Vieira jumped at the chance when training opened up in the last week of September for O365 Deployment Training for Partners. The 3-day workshop that was held in Miami was focused on Office 365 deployment capabilities. Leo Vieira gained an in-depth look into the planning, preparing and migrating phases of deployment for this latest software that includes the Microsoft Office suite of desktop applications and hosted versions of Microsoft's Server products.



The intense training was centered around the two separate modules of gathering information and developing strategies for deploying Office 365 service offerings and successfully configuring Office 365 SharePoint and Lync, with plenty of time in between sessions to reflect and build upon the learning gained from the previous lectures and discussions.



As a Microsoft Office 365 partner, ASysTech is uniquely positioned to offer Orlando business IT support to small to medium-sized businesses who are contemplating switching to Microsoft Office 365. As the number of business owners and managers decide to make that all-important change-over, the call for qualified support will increase dramatically. This places Mr. Vieira at an advantage for sharing the knowledge and expertise he has gained from the deployment training. "The training has definitely been a worthwhile investment for ASysTech to make on my behalf," said Leo Vieira. "For that, I thank management, in particular Rick Hardin, for making the decision to send me to the 3-day training."



ASystech is a leading provider of managed services to small and medium-sized businesses at an economical price while providing exceptional quality. The company is well-known for offering the best IT services and tech support packages that Orlando and Central Florida businesses can utilize. As a matter of fact, they recently came out with a new trial invitation of Microsoft Office 365 for those business owners and managers that are interested



