Systems Link International Innovates, Facilitates Access to Scholarly Publishers

Opa-Locka, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Systems Link International, Systems Link International the leading representative of high profile publishers and technology partners, announces today its website and suite of services.



The website allows for extended search functionality and includes an intuitive design and user interface. The home page, available at http://www.systemsint.info, delivers a straightforward search experience, where students, professors, librarians, and other consumers of scholarly research can perform a search based on publisher name, category, or type of content.



Once students, professors, or librarians find the scholarly journal they are seeking, the website makes it extremely easy to take the next step and request a free trial. The free trial request form is easy to complete, and is available here, http://systemsint.info/en/request-for-trial.



The website was developed after an exhaustive review of the needs of not only Systems Link International's publishers, but also of the needs of the end-users. End-users include students, professors, librarians, analysts, administrators, and others who regularly search scholarly journals and consume high-level, academic-style research products.



Systems Link International represents content from over 30 publishers in the fields of science, technology, medicine, business, and social sciences. Publishing partners include academic institutions, private research organizations, independent publishers, trade associations, and non-profits in the following categories:



- Arts, Social Science and Humanities

- Business, Finance, Accounting and Economics

- Discovery, Learning and Teaching, and Technology Tools

- Engineering and Computer Science

- Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences

- Health, Life and Medical Sciences

- Physical Sciences



Such scholarly content is distributed in the form of abstracts, conference proceedings, databases, eBooks, journals, online courses, professional magazines, references, software solutions, and standards.



Contacting Systems Link International is also fast and easy. The contact form is simple and straightforward, and a representative is able to respond to an electronic request within 24 hours. Please visit the Systems Link contact page at http://systemsint.info/en/2012-06-28-14-19-53.



About Systems Link International

Systems Link provides value-added marketing, sales, distribution, training, and customer support services for a range of publishers in the fields of science, technology, medicine, business, and social sciences. Founded in 2005, the company maintains relationships with over 30 best-in-class publishers and technology partners. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida and has 9 offices serving clients in 44 countries.



For more information on Systems Link International, please send an email to contact@systemsint.info.