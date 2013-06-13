Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- For people who want to improve their workouts or reverse the signs of aging, Sytropin may be the best solution. This over-the-counter supplement product stimulates the body's natural production of human growth hormone (HGH).



Sytropin contains a unique blend of all-natural ingredients in an easy-to-use oral spray. It combines homeopathic HGH components with several amino acids that are clinically proven to increase energy, boost libido and defy aging. The health benefits of Sytropin rival those of synthetic HGH injections, which are available only by prescription.



Human growth hormone is a chemical substance that is produced by the pituitary gland, a small organ located at the base of the brain. Researchers have linked HGH to several important body functions including childhood growth, cell regeneration and tissue repair. The natural production of HGH declines with age, which contributes to the physical signs of aging.



Sytropin combats the negative effects of low HGH levels by encouraging the pituitary gland to continue growth hormone production. People who use this supplement product experience numerous health benefits, from higher energy levels and fewer wrinkles to better sleep and a stronger sex drive.



Bodybuilders and other athletes can also benefit from Sytropin. The L-group of amino acids that comprise the supplement reduce body fat and increase lean muscle mass. Unlike steroids, Sytropin ingredients are not banned in professional or collegiate sports.



Because Sytropin contains all-natural ingredients, there are no known side effects. The supplement is generally safe for healthy adults. The oral delivery system makes it more effective than other HGH supplements, since the ingredients pass directly into the bloodstream through the lining of the mouth.



Sytropin is a safe, effective supplement product for anyone who wants to improve their body mass and overall health. It is also a natural way to reverse the signs of aging. To learn more about this HGH booster or try it risk-free, visit Sytropin HGH at www.sytropinonline.com.



About Sytropin

Sytropin HGH is an online supplier of human growth hormone supplements. The company is based in Portland, Oregon, USA.