Szerver-Berles.hu Launches Dedicated Server Hosting with 100% Uptime

Budapest, Hungary -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Hungary based server rental services provider Pontkom Studio Kft. now assures their clients of providing dedicated web hosting solutions that can guarantee them a 100% uptime. The company reveals that their newly launched server solution will never allow their client’s websites to go down. Many clients have appreciated the company’s commitment of offering improved services by creating a scalable web-hosting solution. One of the website owners reveals, “Many times it’s so embarrassing when you want to show your website to your client and you find that your site is down due to one or other reasons. Now, Pontkom Studio Kft. offering such a trustworthy web hosting product, one can remain assured that there won’t be any embarrassment in future.”



Today, website owners know that not only creating an attractive and feature-rich website is important but choosing a reliable hosting platform is equally important. This is the reason why Pontkom Studio’s announcement has been welcomed by the site owners and webmasters. Besides offering 100% uptime, the company offers the data center which can secure all data in a safe environment. They assure hosting of files and software in a clutter-free manner so that all files can be quickly available to the client-side. They invite all website owners to visit their website szerver-berles.hu to get an idea about the services and solutions they are offering.



With the growing importance of the digital world, more and more website owners are switching to dedicated server hosting. There are however numerous site owners who suffer a lot because of their poor web hosting service providers. Now, Pontkom Studio assuring a 100% uptime, a site or blog owner has all reasons to rejoice and benefit from the emerging web world. One of the webmasters happily says, “Our Company has suffered huge losses previously whenever our website was found not functioning on the web. I am going to host our website with szerver-berles.hu, as they are now guaranteeing a 100% uptime and our users will be able to access our website throughout the day or night without experiencing any downtime.”



All webmasters who used to switch from one server provider to another in order to avail better services and avoid downtime are now attracted towards the 100% uptime announcement by the Hungarian company Pontkom Studio Kft. If you too own any website, blog or an online application, you can hire a dedicated server by visiting their website szerver-berles.hu.



About Pontkom Studio Kft.

Pontkom Studio Kft. has been a trusted web hosting solution provider based in Budapest, Hungary, offering their services since 2005. Over the years, the company has improved its technology and services, offering some of the best server solution, VPS hosting and cloud solutions.



For Inquiries –

Telephone: (06-1) 769-2342

E-mail: info@uk.xhu

Website: http://www.szerver-berles.hu