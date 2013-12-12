SZKamaliya Provides High Quality and Stylish Dresses for Various Events

Jiangsu, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- For high quality, stylish and reasonable dresses for wedding, bridesmaid and special occasions, SZKamaliya is the best place to visit.



SZKamaliya carries a wide variety of dresses for particular occasions at a very reasonable price compared to other boutiques out there. Sure, buying dresses in this store is fun. This online store also provides a better possibility of getting the dress at a price which will not break shopper’s bank account.



The wedding dress is perhaps the most significant purchase that the bride will make. With all the unusual designs available out there, SZKamaliya has effectively been able to meet the requirements and needs of most people. This online store caters dresses not only for slender figured women, but they also accentuate the shape and style of small to large sized brides.



All wedding dresses offered by SZKamaliya are made of high quality materials at a lower cost. They also offer wedding dresses with colors, little white wedding dresses, reception wedding dresses and many more. They also offer wedding dresses at a price below $100.



For those who want an ideal outfit that will make them stunning in the occasion, SZKamaliya offers a huge collection of affordable bridesmaid gowns and dresses in various styles, materials, colors and length. Worry no more about measurements as this online store offers custom made dresses. They are skilled and professional when it comes to modifying the dress without changing the looks of the whole dress. Meaning, customers will still obtain the design they want even if an alteration is done.



Some of the best bridesmaid dresses designs to choose from are sparkly flowing simple floor length with satin straps little sleeveless bridesmaid dresses. This will make the bridesmaid the apple of the eye of the visitors especially the best man. Other designs to choose from are shining marvelous knee length short bridesmaid gown. This will emphasize the long and beautiful legs of the bridesmaid. SZKamaliya has many things to offer when it comes to bridesmaid dresses.



Aside from gorgeous and stylish wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses, SZKamaliya also caters dresses for special occasion dresses , homecoming dresses, sequence dresses, black dresses and so much more.



For more information about the latest design of dresses, please feel free to visit http://www.szkamaliya.com/ or call their customer hotline number.



Contact:

Company Address: No. 278, Huajin Rd., Hi-Tech Zone, Suzhou, Jiangsu, China (Mainland)

Contact Number: TEL:+0512-69582999

FAX:+0512-69581900

MSN: sales.kamaliya@gmail.com

Email Address:

For Customer Service:service.kamaliya@gmail.com

For General Cooperation: marketing.kamaliya@gmail.com

Website: http://www.szkamaliya.com/