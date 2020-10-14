New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Global T-Cell Therapy Market Report



The 'Global T-Cell Therapy Market Insights, Forecast to 2027' offers a comprehensive evaluation of the T-Cell Therapy market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities and prospects to help readers formulate strategic plans. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position and formulate strategic approaches to gain a robust footing in the market. The report offers information on the overall market trends and analyzes historical data to offer accurate forecast estimations. The report also provides insightful data about market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features.



Market Size – USD 2.38 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.9%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for T-Cell therapies in the hospitals and cancer research center globally.



The report is furnished with the latest market scenario and financial condition pertaining to the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the T-Cell Therapy market and key segments. The report analyses the present and future impact of the pandemic on the T-Cell Therapy market. The report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global supply chains and economic scenario of the industry. It considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key factor influencing the growth of the T-Cell Therapy market.



Key Manufacturers in the Global T-Cell Therapy Market:



Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics Inc., Novartis International AG, AbbVie Inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC, Bluebird Bio, TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and DiaCarta, Inc., etc



The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional bifurcation. The report also provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data.



The report for the T-Cell Therapy market is formulated through the segmentation and sub-segmentation of the market to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. The report also offers a country-wide analysis of the T-Cell Therapy market to gain deeper insights into the business sphere. The regional segmentation also covers the operations of the key players specific to each region.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Hematologic Malignancies

Solid Tumors



Type of Imaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



CAR T Cell Therapy

TCR Therapy

TIL Therapy



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Hospitals

Clinics & Ambulatory Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Others



T-Cell Therapy Market Segmentation by Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East



Scope of the T-Cell Therapy Market Report:



The report offers an extensive assessment of the growth rate and the market size based on the dynamics of the industry and the factors influencing the growth of the market. The report is formulated through authentic sources and verified and validated by industry experts. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. It also covers the evaluation of market and competitive landscape along with SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the leading companies.



Moreover, the report offers an accurate forecast estimation through a thorough analysis of the historical data (2017-2018) while considering 2019 as the base year. The data offers a panoramic view of the market, assisting the readers to gain valuable insights into the T-Cell Therapy market. To impart better understanding of the market, the key statistical data is organized into pictorial representations such as charts, graphs, tables, diagrams, and figures.



Thank you for reading our report.



