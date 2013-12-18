T-Shirt Printing Made Easier with Tee Junction's New Website and Upgraded Design Studio

Carlton, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Tee Junction, Australia's leader in custom t-shirt printing, announces the launch of its new website and upgraded T-shirt Design Studio based on HTML5. An upgrade from the site's previous Flash-based designer, the new studio allows users to design and customize their own t-shirts on any platform from desktops to tablets to smartphones. Additional website upgrades make the process of custom t-shirt designing even more flexible and suited to today's technology.



"The ability to design your own t-shirt has never been easier," explains Zhen Lim, founder of Tee Junction. "Our new website and design studio are suited to today's active, mobile lifestyles and allow our users to create t-shirt designs from some of the most popular mediums including Facebook and Instagram. We couldn't be more excited about the freedom and flexibility that our users can now enjoy to design their own custom t-shirts."



In addition to new social media integration, Tee Junction's new design studio is easy to use and full of hundreds of fonts and thousands of free stock images to use to design a customized t-shirt. With a new and upgraded selection of t-shirts for printing, customers can choose from two-dozen styles for men, women and children. All images are printed using the latest digital and screenprint technology for full color, high-quality prints.



The process to design a custom t-shirt is completed in just three easy steps; first, the customer selects the t-shirt design they want to use to print their shirt. Second, using the new T-shirt Design Studio, users add custom text, clip-art or their own image to their design. And lastly, the order is confirmed, checked out, and then Tee Junction does the rest. No minimum orders or setup fees are required, although discounts for ordering two or more of the same style are available.



Serving the Australian market, Tee Junction has plans to expand into New Zealand in 2014. All Tee Junction t-shirts are printed locally in Sydney to ensure customers receive high quality prints, a quick turnaround time, and excellent service.



About Tee Junction

Tee Junction is a leader in custom t-shirt printing. Using the latest web technology, anyone can design their own custom t-shirt whether on a computer or smartphone. With no setup cost or minimum orders, designing and printing a custom t-shirt has never been easier for Australians. For more information, visit http://www.teejunction.com.au/.