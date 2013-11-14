T-Shirt-World.co.uk Understands the World's Fascination with Wolf T Shirts

Merseyside, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- During World War I, European soldiers commonly wore cool, comfortable, lightweight cotton undershirts during the humid summer months and others began to take notice. Many believe these lightweight undershirts were the precursor to the modern t shirt. "Many things have changed over the years, although the basic characteristics of the t shirt remain the same. Consumers now find a wide variety of t shirt styles to select from and T-Shirt-World offers a huge selection of printed t shirts for every personality and style. Many choose to purchase animal print t shirts to show their love for one or more species," Mark Hardy of T-Shirt-World declares.



With the holidays approaching, many people begin making their shopping list and T-Shirt-World offers t shirts for every family member. "With so many to select from, featuring a wide variety of animal prints, choosing the perfect gift has never been easier. T-Shirt-World carries a wide range of sizes to fit every person on your shopping list so you can complete your holiday shopping in no time at all," Hardy explains.



The wolf continues to be immortalized in literature, making it a popular animal with many. From Little Red Riding Hood to The Three Little Pigs, children the world over are familiar with this animal, while The Jungle Book and The Call of the Wild feature this animal prominently. "A great way to show one's fascination with this amazing animal, one that is in danger of becoming extinct in certain parts of the world, is to purchase a wolf t shirt," Hardy says.



Break away from the pack with the help of an epic wolf t shirt, one which features wolf faces, nature scenes with howling wolves and more. "The Disco Wolf T shirt continues to be a popular item and the same is true of the Wolf Flag T Shirt, a shirt which allows one to show their patriotic pride. No matter what you wish to have when it comes to a shirt, T-Shirt-World stocks it so you can show your love for this amazing animal in a variety of ways," Hardy goes on to say.



The wolf is only one of many animals featured on t shirts available through T-Shirt-World. "Choose a shirt featuring a bear, a lion, an owl or a turtle. With a wide selection currently available, consumers find the perfect gift for everyone in a short period of time," Hardy exclaims.



About t-shirt-world.co.uk

T-Shirt-World specializes in high quality, heavy-gauge, printed T shirts with bright, graphic images, including gothic/horror images, fantasy images and animal print t shirts. The tie-dye selection offers new abstract designs, those with a variety of images as well as unprinted versions.