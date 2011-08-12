T-Shirt Printing Website Unveils New Online Design Tool - Users Give Glowing Reviews

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2011 -- Celebrating over 20 years in the Textile and Print trade, the owners of T-Shirtprinting.com.au, Australias leading online tee-shirt printing website have recently unveiled a critically acclaimed online t-shirt design tool.



Responding to growing demand for custom tee-shirt design and printing, the website owners introduced this exclusive design & print technology to produce extremely high quality products for their customers.



“With the advances in both online and offline technology, shoppers expect more from their clothing options”, said Brent Groot, managing director of T Shirt Printing Australia. “Gone are the days of settling for other people’s designs and choosing clothing that is ‘almost good enough’ - today people want to have their own creations professionally presented on their clothing, and they want to do it in the easiest and most convenient way possible. Our aim is to give the customer complete freedom to express themselves, through their own designs, in their own time, online” said Groot.



With the recent unveiling of their new design tool the website is expected to go viral, and for good reason. Combining advanced software with a simple to use design platform, the site allows users to choose from hundreds of different stock designs, text, font, sizes, or upload their own image straight from their own computers.



The design tool, which users are calling “highly intuitive,” implements 6 different quadrants on the front and back of the t-shirts for customers to work with. Within these quadrants users can mix images and text of any size and variety that they choose. The design tool will even tell users what the perceived quality of the final product will look like once it’s done. For example, if an image is enlarged too much it will give the customer ample warning before letting them move forward to check out.



T-Shirt Printing Australia uses Digital DTG (Direct to Garment) printing and traditional screen printing technology combined with high quality fabrics, garments and printing materials. With the websites ‘no minimum’ policy customers can order anywhere from a single t-shirt to bulk orders of hundreds. Crucially, turnaround time is quick compared to many similar websites which take long periods of time with the shipping of their products.



After two decades in the textile and print trade the owners of the tee-shirt printing website have established a reputation in the industry for providing high quality products, competitive prices, plus unrivalled customer service and support. As such, their clients include government departments, state bodies, institutions, commercial businesses, sports clubs, charities, and of course, consumers who want full control over the designs of their clothing.



So far the new design tool has received rave reviews from customers, who say it allows them full control and freedom to show off their creative ideas where others are most likely to see them - on their clothing.



To learn more about T-Shirt Printing Australia, or to design a custom t-shirt, please visit: http://tshirtprinting.com.au