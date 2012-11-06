T-Squared Personal Training: Officially Named the Best Personal Trainer in Vancouver

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Troy Tyrell, owner of T-Squared Personal Training, has officially been voted the Best Personal Trainer in Vancouver at The Georgia Straight’s 17th Annual Best of Vancouver Awards 2012. Troy Tyrell was named Vancouver’s Best Personal Trainer thanks to his experience, as well as his unorthodox approach, offering his clients a range of programs including mountain bike fitness and his own Gravity Training. The award was chosen by readers of the magazine.



Troy Tyrell became passionate about fitness and personal training in his early 20s, working with a power lifter to learn proper techniques. Over the following years, he trained at Douglas College and even certified with InfoFit. Even now, Troy continues to undertake new courses and is constantly learning the latest techniques and methods.



T-Squared Personal Training has received a lot of great feedback from clients, including Urban Art’s Art Director, Leesa Strimbicki, who said: “[Troy] made the whole process fun, challenging and we finished with results!”, and salesman Jim Graham who “wouldn’t hesitate to hire Troy, and [he] will again.”



The Georgia Straight Magazine is a highly respected Canadian publication with a readership of almost a million people a week. The magazine’s Best of Vancouver Awards runs annually and winners are voted for by the readers.



