T3 Advisors Joins Entrepreneurship Hub 12x12 as Exclusive Real Estate Partner

Waltham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- T3 Advisors, a national real estate consulting firm based in Palo Alto and Boston is joining the Massachusetts entrepreneurship think tank 12x12 as its exclusive real estate partner. 12x12 is an initiative designed to grow entrepreneurship in Massachusetts by bringing together 12 of the state’s leading CEOs and 12 top venture capitalists (VCs).



The organization’s mission is to identify, enable, and mentor entrepreneurs who are creating the next generation of technology companies in the Mass Tech Hub. T3 Advisors has long been committed to the innovation economy and the success of entrepreneurs across the country.



“We are very excited to be part of 12x12, helping to enhance the growth of entrepreneurs and start-ups in Massachusetts,” said Roy Hirshland, T3 Advisors President. “At T3 we have always valued and supported next generation technology companies. We know what it takes to launch and maintain a start-up, and we’re excited to share that knowledge to help get more companies up and running.”



This collective is an unprecedented collaboration of business leaders, working together to accelerate the mixing of great technology, business ideas and entrepreneurs with the capital, support, and the leadership necessary to speed the growth of new business.



“We are thrilled to welcome T3 Advisors as our exclusive real estate partner,” said 12 x12 co-founder Michael Greeley. “We know they share the same vision we all have for building our technology economy, fostering entrepreneurs, and creating accelerated opportunity. It’s really a perfect fit.”



T3 Advisors is an innovative, team oriented, collaborative company challenging the traditional norms of commercial real estate. Their rigorous analysis and exceptional service inspires clients to think more strategically about their real estate needs and what it means to create a workspace that cultivates success. T3 Advisors services include real estate brokerage, project management, government advocacy, sustainability, and real estate portfolio management.



For more information on T3 Advisors and the 12x 2 partnership visit T3Advisors.com, and twelvebytwelve.org.



