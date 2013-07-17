T3 Advisors' Roy Hirshland Named to BUILD's Advisory Board

Waltham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- T3 Advisors, a national real estate consulting firm, is pleased to announce that its co-founder and CEO, Roy Hirshland, has been appointed to the Boston BUILD Advisory Board. Founded in 1999 in Palo Alto, BUILD’s mission is to use entrepreneurship to excite and propel disengaged, low-income students through high school to college success. Today, BUILD operates programs in the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, D.C. and Boston and partners with 18 schools to serve 900 students.



By supplementing students’ classroom education with its unique experiential learning program that involves real-life experience of running small businesses, the BUILD program has motivated hundreds of students to graduate from high school and go on to college. In the Boston area, BUILD targets the lowest performing schools and works with the most at-risk ninth graders to teach them about entrepreneurship as they form small teams to start and run these small businesses. They receive funding and mentoring from the BUILD team all along the way. The BUILD program has had a major impact for students who have completed the program with 99% graduating from high school and a subsequent 95% college acceptance rate.



“T3 firmly believes that entrepreneurs are changing the world in which we live and work,” said Roy Hirshland, co-founder and CEO of T3 Advisors. “We need to share the power of entrepreneurship, especially with our kids and the most disadvantaged in our country. This is why the BUILD program is so powerful and I am incredibly fortunate to be a part of this effort.”



“We’re so thrilled to have Roy as the newest member of the Local Advisory Board,” said Ayele Shakur, Regional Executive Director of BUILD in Greater Boston. “He is passionate about urban education and equity, and his deep knowledge of the entrepreneurship ecosystem will help us build bridges for our work both here in Boston and in Silicon Valley.”



BUILD’s growth is guided by executives from a variety of industries who hail from organizations such as Bain Capital Ventures, Twitter and area technology start ups. For more information about the BUILD initiative and to learn how you can contribute, visit: http://www.build.org/.



About T3 Advisors

T3 Advisors is an innovative, team oriented, collaborative company challenging the traditional norms of commercial real estate. Their rigorous analysis and exceptional service inspires clients to think more strategically about their real estate needs and what it means to create a workspace that cultivates success. T3 Advisors services include real estate brokerage, project management, government advocacy, sustainability, and real estate portfolio management. To learn more about T3 Advisors, go to http://www.T3Advisors.com.