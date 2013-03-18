T3 Systems, Inc. Gains Attention for Selling Network Equipment at 95% Discount

Roseville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Purchasing network equipment is often regarded as one of the best investments a business can make. Improving communications between employees and the outside world usually leads to greater efficiency and increased profits. Despite the benefits, network equipment can be prohibitively expensive for some businesses. However, a number of businesses are discovering discount new, used and refurbished network equipment is available from certain suppliers. This can make upgrading network equipment more affordable.



One company that is making waves in this industry is T3 Systems, Inc, a network equipment reseller that is gaining attention both nationally and internationally for selling equipment at up to 95% discount on retail prices. T3 Systems, Inc. is a global reseller of new, used and refurbished network equipment including the world’s leading brands.



A spokesperson explained their offer:



“Network equipment is vital in the modern business era, and we are dedicated to bringing it to businesses at a price they can afford, which is particularly important in these economically harsh times. We sell high quality new, used and refurbished networking equipment at savings up to 95% off retail prices. Despite the steep discounts, our equipment comes from the biggest and most reputable names in networking including Cisco, Juniper, Extreme and HP. We also buy pre-owned Cisco equipment such as routers, switches, VOIP and others. This can make a network upgrade even more affordable, or it could be a way for a business to make some money from obsolete equipment.”



T3 Systems, Inc. has supplied network equipment to thousands of businesses that vary in size from small businesses to multi-nationals and government agencies. They believe one of the reasons for their success is the 1 year replacement warranty that comes with all their equipment. A spokesperson explained:



“If customers have any concerns regarding used or refurbished network equipment, it's usually centered around its reliability. We are market leaders because we have satisfied these concerns with our 1 year replacement warranty and our vigorous testing. We have been in business for more than 10 years and standby each product we sell."



About The T3 System

The T3 Systems, Inc. website categorizes their wide range of products into sections for both manufacturer and type of product. This makes it easy for users to find the product they are looking for no matter their criteria. Each product is complete with full product description and specifications.



For more information please visit: http://www.T3SystemsInc.com