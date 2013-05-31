T4 Social Media Offering Affordable Packages for Effective Social Media Marketing Services

Maple Grove, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- T4 Social Media, a renowned social media agency, has now brought the most affordable packages for their efficient and result oriented social media marketing services. The agency has designed the packages in a way that they instantly become suitable for every pocket.



“We first want to say that we do not believe that one size fits all”, says the spokesperson when explain about the range of their packages, “It does not matter what package you need, because we are equally devoted in creating, managing, marketing, socializing and growing your business.” True to their words, the agency thus provides its clients with three different packages, keeping the very essential requirements of small, medium, and large businesses.



The first package ‘Social Media Management and Marketing Monthly Package 1’, specifically designed for managing social media for small business, offers clients with the marketing of two networks of their choice (among Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and other social media pages). The price of this package is customizable and completely depends on clients’ needs.



The second package ‘Social Media Management and Marketing Monthly Package 1’ offers clients with management and marketing services on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. While the third package, The Ultimate Social Media Management and Marketing Package’ is designed specifically for larger companies and include $500 in free advertising on LinkedIn and/or Facebook.



The complete information on their packages can also be accessed from the link http://t4socialmedia.com/packages/.



About T4 Social Media LLC

The owner of T4 Social Media LLC, David Olmstead, has been working online since 1999. His services have included search engine optimization and web page design. His company believes in an open and honest relationship. He has embraced the social media world and loves to help people and companies grow their businesses. T4 Social Media wants to be client's invisible voice to make the company gain trust among past, present and future customers. Overall, their social media management believes they can make social media a beneficial tool one can use within a budget one can afford.



For more information, please visit: http://t4socialmedia.com/

Contact: 763-442-5188

Address: T4 Social Media LLC, Maple Grove, MN 55311