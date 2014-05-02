T4SocialMedia.com, A Social Media Agency in Minneapolis, Offers Facebook Management Service to Clients

Maple Grove, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- T4 Social Media, a renowned social media agency in Minneapolis, offers Facebook management services to its clients. The company intends to help their clients become more popular on Facebook and other major social media, so they can get more business.



Social sites are not just for socialization and networking, they are now a great medium for expanding businesses and getting new customers. However, this is not an easy way. It does require special trained professionals who understand what exactly will do wonders in social sites to gain more customers, as well as retain the older customers.



One of the representatives of the company stated, “We have given companies hundreds of thousands of targeted fans on Facebook, ran billions of ad impressions (Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter), and have numerous page one rankings. Our clients range from Fortune 500 companies, to a well-known jewelry company, and mom and pop shops. We have clients from every continent except for Antarctica. We have a track record of positive results with a high level of customer retention. You can trust our work with your business or hire us as a social media consulting company.”



T4 Social Media offers inclusive social media management services for major social sites like Faceboook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and many more upcoming prospective social media sites. They also offer custom-made social media management strategies to suit their client’s needs so the client’s products and services get maximum exposure.



T4 Social Media is the best Social media agency in Minneapolis. They have long list of clientele who have received enormous help from T4social media to acquire the number one rank on major search engines. T4social Media has a diverse clientele list. They even work for Fortune 500 companies. They have a particularly good track record, and their customer retention is impressive.



About T4SocialMedia.com

T4 Social Media is an accomplished company that provides full-service social media management for Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and other types of social networks. They also provide customized search engine optimization plans. The owner of T4 Social Media LLC, David Olmstead, has been working online since 1999 and three years ago, David brought together the brightest minds in the social media and search engine optimization world to create T4 Social Media.



To know more about them, please visit http://t4socialmedia.com