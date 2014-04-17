Maple Grove, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- T4SocialMedia.com offers exceptional Facebook marketing service in Minneapolis, MN. The company’s customized approach helps customers on Facebook, as well as other social media sites, attract more visitors to let them know about their products and services.



Talking about it, one of the representatives stated, “The Facebook management at T4 Social Media is world-renowned. It has helped us land clients from all over the world, including Fortune 500 companies, as well as local stores. A lot of our clients have been with us for years because we keep them happy. We will love getting to know your company and improving its Facebook presence.”



He also said, “We can create landing pages depending on your needs, help with the collection of email addresses (this is huge for a lot of businesses!), we will help increase your targeted likes, create relevant posts, and these posts will be interactive and engaging, will be about your company and your fans, specifically targeted, help notify you of SPAM, and much more.”



Clients can also opt for other social media management services in Minneapolis through this company. Apart from the Facebook marketing service, the company also offers LinkedIn management service, Twitter management service, and Google+ management service. Customers can also choose special packages to get services at great prices. Customers can also customize the SEO service the way they want to get their site on page one of the search engines.



About T4SocialMedia.com

T4SocialMedia.com is an accomplished company that provides full service social media management for Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and other types of social networks. They also provide customized search engine optimization plans. The owner of T4 Social Media LLC, David Olmstead, has been working online since 1999 and three years ago, David brought together the brightest minds in the social media and search engine optimization world to create T4 Social Media.



To know more about them, please visit http://t4socialmedia.com/facebook-management-company/.