Tabata Bootcamp for Women - Free Wealth Is Health Workout in the Park in Arvada, Colorado

Arvado, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- According to Golden Wealth Solutions, Inc., wealth and health are intertwined and High Intensity Interval Training is just the ticket to unlock both. This is precisely the goal of Golden Wealth Solutions, for which they have organized the free “High Heels and Brown Bags” events for women in 2013 until the end of the year.



According to Marketing Director Belinda Meadows, “Tabata Bootcamp will change the way you think about exercise! There's a reason HIIT is HOT, and Tabata Bootcamp is the new hit! For years, we've been focusing on calories burned during exercise, but new research reveals that we should focus on what happens AFTER exercise is over.



“Tabata Bootcamp workouts are short in duration and designed to boost post exercise caloric burn so your metabolism keeps burning more calories long after the exercise is over. Tabata Bootcamp™ offers the newest and most unique approach to hit the fitness world with incredible results!”



The free workshop will focus on how to be physically and mentally fit by exercising in short intervals (high intensity for 20 seconds, followed by 10 seconds of rest). The 20-10 Microburst Training Protocol focuses on lower body, upper body, and core providing both cardio and strength.



Vice President and CFO Pamela Herman says, “We believe in creating comprehensive wealth strategies to live life on purpose,” implying their goal of educating people and helping them realize the opportunities and potential profits after evaluating their financial situation. The company helps people in anticipating their financial status with information in the form of calculators, market indicators and news articles.



With more women struggling to lead a better life against all odds, Golden Wealth Solutions has decided to create the Tabata Bootcamp™ workout for the High Heels and Brown Bags campaign on Tuesday, June 18, 2013 from 6:30 – 7:30pm. The workshop is free. The address for the event is Jack B. Tomlinson Park, 51st and Garrison St., Arvada, CO. 80002. There are limited openings and you can to reserve a spot by calling (303) 463-6800 x– 223 or e-mailing Belinda.gws@adviserfocus.com.



The event will focus on empowering women through new exercise techniques for physical and mental wellness. Women will be able to learn a few tips on maximizing their overall potential and living life holistically. Additionally, later Golden Wealth Solutions intends to host a range of other classes in the coming months including Extended Care, Estate Planning and Business Blueprints to mention a few.



For more information, one may visit www.goldenwealthsolutions.com



About Golden Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Golden Wealth Solutions is a firm that aims to provide people, concerned with their financial situation, an action plan which will effectively help them reach their financial goals. Getting an idea of the basic concepts of investment, insurance and retirement will help people achieve easy access to market performance data and lead a better life once they have decided to retire.



