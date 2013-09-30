Tabata Training: The Four-Minute Workout

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- The rise of quick work-outs has been stimulated by people citing lack of time as a reason for not working out. The allure of a seven, five, or four-minute workout is appealing even to those who love the gym, which is why Tabata training was developed and is slowly becoming more popular with trainers and athletes across the country.



The Tabata training theory originated from exercise research done by Izumi Tabata, who was studying methods of interval training and their effect on overall fitness. The workout involves 20 seconds of high intensity physical activity, followed by 10 seconds of rest. This sequence is repeated for seven to eight sets, equaling a total of four minutes of actual workout time. Though originally created to enhance the performance of professional athletes, numerous studies have found this method to be effective for anyone seeking to increase their fitness levels.



Subjects in a small study conducted by Auburn University in Alabama had participants measure their caloric expenditure before and after a Tabata workout. Results indicated participants burned approximately 13.5 calories per minute, and also showed that at the 30-minute mark following the workout, the participants metabolic rate was double what it had been prior to the activity.



Best performed under the instruction of a trainer or other fitness professional, there are some precautions to take when engaging in this style of workout. Be sure to warm up before hand, as the activity itself does not include a warming period. The exercises are designed to incorporate large muscle groups; be prepared for lunges, squats, or even periods of cycling or swinging kettlebells to get the heart rate up. New participants should start small, with four to six rounds of work, and use modifications such as bodyweight only squats and treadmill walking rather than sprinting during the intensity peaks.



Many sample Tabata workouts can be found online, and there is a variety of options available for participants at any fitness level. As always, hydrate before and after the workout, and be sure to rest properly in between training days.



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