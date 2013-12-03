Tabernus Receives CESG Commercial Product Assurance (CPA) Certification for Data Erasure Product

Port Talbot, Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Data Erasure specialists Tabernus are the first of its kind in the commercial data erasure industry to receive CESG Commercial Product Assurance (CPA) certification for their latest version of Tabernus’ data erasure software, Enterprise Erase v7.0.



Certification is awarded when software has met all of the criteria for secure erasure of magnetic media in accordance with CESG standards. After independent testing carried out by Si-Venture, an accredited CESG Commercial Product Assurance test laboratory, the latest version of Tabernus has been formally certified for government use to securely erase protectively marked data stored on hard disks (i.e. Magnetic Disks and Hard Drives) in accordance with the use cases defined in CESG's Information Assurance Standard No. 5. Enterprise Erase v7.0 has now been added to the CESG Directory of CPA Certified Products.



Daniel Dyer VP of European Operations comments “Our certification with the CESG is a welcome independent confirmation that further validates our commitment to delivering outstanding data erasure solutions. CESG has one of the most rigorous examinations of data erasure software in the world and so Certification indicates a product of the highest standards,”



With the CESG CPA approval Tabernus’ value proposition is ready to further expand into European and other global markets looking for a complete data erasure solution that is accurate, easy to use and easy for IT teams to deploy.



For more information about CESG Commercial Product Assurance visit http://www.cesg.gov.uk or call 01242 709141



To learn more about Tabernus’ data erasure solutions please visit http://www.tabernus.com or http://www.tabernusuk.co.uk



For North America please call the Sales and operations team 1-888-700-8560 email: sales@tabernus.com.



For UK and Europe please call the UK based Sales and operations team direct

+44 (0) 845 689 1350, email uksales@tabernus.com.



Note to editors:



About CESG

CESG protects the vital interests of the UK by providing policy and assistance on the security of communications and electronic data, working in partnership with industry and academia.



CESG are the UK Government's National Technical Authority for Information Assurance (IA).



CESG’s core customers are the UK's central government departments and agencies, and the Armed Forces. CESG also work with:



- The wider public sector, including the Health Service, law enforcement and local government

- All essential services that form the UK's Critical National Infrastructure, including power and water



About Tabernus

Tabernus is a leading provider of data erasure software and hardware products used by companies of all sizes to completely remove all data from hard drive storage devices. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, its European offices are in London and South Wales.



Established in 2002, the company now offers easy to install and operate electronic data erasure tools as both software and hardware solutions.



Tabernus has been formally certified for government use to securely erase protectively marked data after independent testing carried out by QinetiQ, a British global defence technology company under contract to the Government’s Communications-Electronics Security Group (CESG).



Tabernus partners include the OEM, Defence, Public/Private Sector, Health Care and IT Recycling and Disposal sectors.



Tabernus Certified Data Erasure



http://www.tabernus.com



For more press information, please contact:

Kathryn Dempster, PR for Tabernus : +44 1639 699018 or email marketing@tabernus.com