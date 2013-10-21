Tabernus Software Receives Information Security Body Approval for Successful Erasure of Solid-State Drives

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Tabernus announces the successful testing of its solid-state drive (SSD) data erasure software. The increased adoption of solid-state drives (SSD) and related storage devices are now used on most every new device. From tablets, smart phones, cameras, and now in laptops and enterprise storage, the solid-state technology brings great benefit, but poses its own data erasure challenges because of its unique architecture.



Welcoming the news, Daniel Dyer, Tabernus VP of European Operations comments,



“This is great news for Tabernus and the industry. SSDs have long been considered almost an impossible challenge to erase, but the success of our testing is telling us that sanitizing solid-state drives is a solvable problem. Our development team has put in lots of hours on SSD development and it is rewarding to see positive results.”



Tabernus worked with customers, OEM’s, and industry experts to develop and validate its own SSD erasure techniques for Tabernus software.



Over recent months Tabernus have undertaken SSD testing test methodology offered by ADISA (Asset Disposal Information Security Alliance) and performed by the Information Security Research Group University of South Wales. The SSD claims testing from ADISA is the culmination of industry and government experts working towards a common test methodology that is robust and repeatable.



Based on ADISA’s testing methodology, the solid-state drives Tabernus put through testing have been successfully erased for consumer level and enterprise level applications.



Joe Mount, Tabernus VP of North American Operations comments about Tabernus software, “We are certainly elated at the news. But, our customers will be really pleased with how the Tabernus solution takes the work off the user and automatically detects SSD devices, unlocks firmware, and captures the SSD information in our reporting system.”



SSD products are continuing to grow and develop and Tabernus is investing more resources to keep pace with SSD as an emerging technology. “We feel there is always more opportunity in the area of solid state storage. ” continues Joe Mount. “Until there is gold standard in the marketplace, Tabernus plans to be vigil with our testing and participation with industry groups and customers. “



To learn more about Asset Disposal and Information Security Alliance (ADISA) and Solid-State Claims Methodology, visit www.adisa.org.uk or call 0207 489 2008 email info@adisa.org.uk



To learn more about Tabernus’ data erasure solutions or receive a demo please visit www.tabernus.com or www.tabernusuk.co.uk



For North America please call the Sales and operations team 1-888-700-8560 email: sales@tabernus.com.



For UK and Europe please call the UK based Sales and operations team direct



+44 (0) 845 689 1350, email uksales@tabernus.com.



Note to editors:



About ADISA

Launched in October 2010, the Asset Disposal and Information Security Alliance (ADISA) is a group of leading experts on the area risk management, compliance and data protection within the area of IT Asset Disposal.



The primary ADISA objective is to highlight the IT security risk within the asset disposal process and to work with all parties to help improve service quality, raise professionalism and ensure data is protected by an acceptable sanitisation process.



With offices in London and Australia the ADISA ITAD Standard is quickly becoming a pre-requiste for ITADs who deal with companies who wish to secure their data and reputation.



About Tabernus

Tabernus is a leading provider of data erasure software and hardware products used by companies of all sizes to completely remove all data from hard drive storage devices. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, its European offices are in London and South Wales.



Established in 2002, the company now offers easy to install and operate electronic data erasure tools as both software and hardware solutions.



Tabernus has been formally certified for government use to securely erase protectively marked data after independent testing carried out by QinetiQ, a British global defence technology company under contract to the Government’s Communications-Electronics Security Group (CESG).



Tabernus partners include the OEM, Defence, Public/Private Sector, Health Care and IT Recycling and Disposal sectors.



Tabernus Certified Data Erasure

http://www.tabernus.com

For more press information, please contact:

Kathryn Dempster, PR for Tabernus : +44 1639 699018 or email marketing@tabernus.com