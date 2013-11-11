Tabernus to Attend the ICRS Event 2013

Port Talbot, Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Tabernus Certified Data Erasure will be attending the International Computer Refurbisher Summit from the 12-13th of November. The event is being hosted by PCRR in the New Orleans, Louisiana.



Guest speakers include Craig Boswell from Hobi International and Dag Adamson from Lifespan conversing on ITAD Services. Joe Mount VP of North American Operations for Tabernus will also be speaking in a panel session on Tablets, the secure data erasure challenges, this session will be alongside Ivan Mladenovic from Preemo and Wayne Rifer from EPEAT. Sia Jahadi, Director of North American Sales will also be representing Tabernus at the summit.



“ICRS is a great opportunity to meet customers old and new and run through the great product developments we have launched over the past 12 months, this is going to be a great opportunity to catch up with everyone,” comments Joe Mount, VP of North American Operations.



To learn more about Tabernus’ electronic data erasure software and hardware solutions please visit www.tabernus.com or www.tabernusuk.co.uk .



Notes to Editors:



About ICRS

This series of computer Refurbishers conferences have been held in rotating cities around the U.S. over the past 9 years. ICRS provides an opportunity for people working in the computer recycling and reuse fields to meet each other, learn about new developments and discuss the best practices of some of the top Refurbishers in the world.



About Tabernus

Tabernus is a leading provider of certified data erasure software and hardware solutions used by companies of all sizes to completely remove all data from hard drive storage devices. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, its European offices are in London and South Wales.



Established in 2002, the company now offers easy to install and operate data erasure tools as both software and hardware solutions.



Tabernus has been formally certified for government use to securely erase protectively marked data after independent testing carried out by QinetiQ, a British global defence technology company under contract to the Government’s Communications-Electronics Security Group (CESG).



Tabernus partners include the OEM, Defence, Public/Private Sector, Health Care and IT Recycling and Disposal sectors.



www.tabernus.com



For North America please call the Sales and Operations team at 1-888-700-8560 or email: sales@tabernus.com.



For UK and Europe please call the UK based Sales and Operations Team direct at +44 (0) 845 689 1350 or email: uksales@tabernus.com



For more press information, please contact:



Kathryn Dempster, PR for Tabernus, Swansea, UK: +44 (0) 845 689 1350 or email: marketing@tabernus.com