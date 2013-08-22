Tabernus to Present an Array of CertifiedData Erasure Solutions at RWM 2013

Port Talbot, Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Tabernus Certified Data Erasure will exhibit at RWM 2013 in NEC Birmingham, September 10-12th, 2013. Tabernus will be demonstrating more solutions for the erasure of computers, laptops, large storage arrays as well as mobile devices such as smart phones and tablets.



Ponemons 2013 Data Breach report revealed that in this year’s global study, the average consolidated cost of a data breach increased from £83 to £86, with German and US organisations on average experiencing much higher costs at £127 and £120. With these alarming figures facing more and more businesses, data erasure is becoming a necessity to prevent these damaging breaches occurring. Tabernus products are designed to provide a peace of mind to businesses and organisations who are charged with the secure erasure of sensitive and vital data on devices.



“Tabernus is pleased to be at RWM again in 2013. It’s an exciting time for storage and data security with mobile trending and storage needs evolving stronger year over year. Tabernus is poised to take on some of these challenges for our customers and the industry,” comments Joe Mount, VP of North American Operations.



Tabernus will also be showcasing their DataWipe product. This combination of hardware and software provides an effective way of protecting personal data by erasing mobile phones such as the Iphone, Android, Blackberry smartphones and also iPad tablet models.



Visit Tabernus at stand 20A51 to learn more about their data erasure software and hardware for PC’s, Laptops, Mobile phones, Tablets and large storage area networks.



“RWM is a great opportunity to meet customers old and new and run through the great product developments we have launched over the past 12 months, this is going to be a great opportunity to catch up with everyone,” comments Daniel Dyer, VP of European Operations



To learn more about Tabernus’ electronic data erasure software and hardware solutions please visit http://www.tabernus.com or http://www.tabernusuk.co.uk .



Notes to Editors:



About RWM Exhibition

Partnered with the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management, RWM is the premier resource and waste management solutions event, covering an industry-wide range of product and service areas. The show attracts senior public and private sector decision makers, such as CEOs, heads of recycling/waste, environmental and recycling managers, commercial waste managers, plant and facilities managers, transport managers and consultants.



About Tabernus

Tabernus is a leading provider of certified data erasure software and hardware solutions used by companies of all sizes to completely remove all data from hard drive storage devices. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, its European offices are in London and South Wales.



Established in 2002, the company now offers easy to install and operate data erasure tools as both software and hardware solutions.



Tabernus has been formally certified for government use to securely erase protectively marked data after independent testing carried out by QinetiQ, a British global defence technology company under contract to the Government’s Communications-Electronics Security Group (CESG).



Tabernus partners include the OEM, Defence, Public/Private Sector, Health Care and IT Recycling and Disposal sectors.



http://www.tabernus.com



For North America please call the Sales and Operations team at 1-888-700-8560 or email: sales@tabernus.com.



For UK and Europe please call the UK based Sales and Operations Team direct at +44 (0) 845 689 1350 or email: uksales@tabernus.com



For more press information, please contact:



Kathryn Dempster, Marketing Assistant

PR for Tabernus, Swansea,

UK: +44 (0) 845 689 1350

email: marketing@tabernus.com