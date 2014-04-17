Tabernus to Showcase Advanced Data Erasure Solutions at Infosecurity Europe 2014

Port Talbot, Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Certified Data Erasure specialists Tabernus will exhibit at InfoSec 2014 from 29th April- 1st May. The event is being held at Earls Court in London.



Over the past month the EU has updated its 19 year old data protection laws with stronger safeguards for citizens’ personal data. The new European data protection laws mean that companies found in breach of users’ personal data rights will risk fines of up to 100 million euros. With the EU clamping down on new laws its essential that organisations have the correct procedures and safe guards in place, Tabernus can provide the safest method in doing so.



At InfoSec 2014 Tabernus will spotlight their recently CESG CPA Certified software v7.0, along with their Tabernus Enterprise Erase USB Kits and other software offerings.



The latest version of Tabernus USB erasure hardware products include the latest ADISA verified SSD erasure methods and are ready to use out of the box, they require no installation of software and can all erase offline without need of a HASP key making data erasure effortless.



For more information on any of Tabernus products or for a demonstration on the latter visit Tabernus at booth L61.



“Tabernus is pleased to be at InfoSec for the 3rdconsecutive year. It’s a great opportunity to meet with customers old and new and to run through the great product and business developments in which have been conceived over the past 12 months,” comments Daniel Dyer, VP of European Operations.



Arrange a meeting with Tabernus today to learn more on how Tabernus data erasure products can protect your organisation.



To learn more about Tabernus’ electronic data erasure software and hardware solutions please visit http://www.tabernus.com or http://www.tabernusuk.co.uk.



Note to editors:



About Infosecurity Europe

Infosecurity Europe is Europe’s largest Information Security industry gathering. Featuring over 350 exhibitors, the most diverse range of new products and services, an unrivalled FREE education programme and 12,500 unique visitors from every segment of the industry, it is the most important date in the calendar for Information Security professionals across Europe.



http://www.infosec.co.uk



About Tabernus

Tabernus is a leading provider of certified data erasure software and hardware solutions used by companies of all sizes to completely remove all data from hard drive storage devices. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, its European offices are in London and South Wales.



Established in 2002, the company now offers easy to install and operate data erasure tools as both software and hardware solutions.



Tabernus has been formally certified for government use to securely erase protectively marked data after independent testing carried out by QinetiQ, a British global defence technology company under contract to the Government’s Communications-Electronics Security Group (CESG).



Tabernus partners include the OEM, Defence, Public/Private Sector, Health Care and IT Recycling and Disposal sectors.



http://www.tabernus.com



For North America please call the Sales and Operations team at 1-888-700-8560 or email: sales@tabernus.com.



For UK and Europe please call the UK based Sales and Operations Team direct at +44 (0) 845 689 1350 or email: uksales@tabernus.com



For more press information, please contact:

Kathryn Dempster, PR for Tabernus, Swansea, UK: +44 (0) 845 689 1350 or email: marketing@tabernus.com



Media Contact :



Tabernus

Suite G, Jistcourt House, Llewellyns Quay. Port Talbot

SA13 1RF

01639 505731

http://www.tabernus.com

Kathryn Dempster, Marketing Manager

kathryn.dempster@tabernus.com