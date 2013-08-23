Tabernus to Showcase an Extensive Range of Data Erasure Solutions at ESCRAP Conference 2013

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Tabernus, an International Data Erasure Software and Hardware developer will exhibit at ESCRAP 2013 in Orlando Florida, September 11-12th, 2013. Tabernus will be displaying more solutions for the erasure of computers, laptops, large storage arrays as well as mobile devices such as smart phones and tablets.



Earlier this year Ponemons 2013 Data Breach report disclosed from its global study, the average consolidated cost of a data breach increased from $130 to $136. However German and U.S organisations experienced much higher costs at $199 and $188. Due to these startling figures confronting more and more businesses, the need for data erasure is increasing.



Tabernus products can help assist towards preventing damaging data breaches and provide a peace of mind to businesses and organisations.



“Tabernus is pleased to be at E-SCRAP Conference again in 2013. It’s an exciting time for storage and data security with mobile trending and storage needs evolving stronger year over year. Tabernus is poised to take on some of these challenges for our customers and the industry,” comments Joe Mount, VP of North American Operations.



One tabernus product that will be demonstrated is our mobile phone DataWipe product. This combination of hardware and software provides an effective way of erasing mobile phones such as the Iphone, Android, Blackberry smartphones and also iPad and Android tablet models. Tabernus would be delighted for you to come view our latest products at E-SCRAP.



“E-SCRAP is a great opportunity to meet customers old and new and run through the great product developments we have launched over the past 12 months, this is going to be a great opportunity to catch up with everyone,” comments Daniel Dyer, VP of European Operations.



To learn more about Tabernus’ electronic data erasure software and hardware solutions please visit www.tabernus.com or www.tabernusuk.co.uk.



Notes to Editors:



About E-SCRAP Conference



North America's premier electronics recycling conference, held September 11-12 at the OMNI Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in Orlando, Florida. E-Scrap Conference presented by Resource Recycling, Inc., publisher of E-Scrap News. The 2012 conference held last September in Dallas attracted more than 1,200 attendees from over 30 countries and the exhibit hall bustled with over 100 exhibitors.



About Tabernus

Tabernus is a leading provider of certified data erasure software and hardware solutions used by companies of all sizes to completely remove all data from hard drive storage devices. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, its European offices are in London and South Wales.



Established in 2002, the company now offers easy to install and operate data erasure tools as both software and hardware solutions.



Tabernus has been formally certified for government use to securely erase protectively marked data after independent testing carried out by QinetiQ, a British global defence technology company under contract to the Government’s Communications-Electronics Security Group (CESG).



Tabernus partners include the OEM, Defence, Public/Private Sector, Health Care and IT Recycling and Disposal sectors.



http://www.tabernus.com



For North America please call the Sales and Operations team at 1-888-700-8560 or email: sales@tabernus.com.



For UK and Europe please call the UK based Sales and Operations Team direct at +44 (0) 845 689 1350 or email: uksales@tabernus.com



For more press information, please contact

Kathryn Dempster, PR for Tabernus, Swansea, UK: +44 (0) 845 689 1350 or email: marketing@tabernus.com