Tabernusto Conduct Webinar on Updated Solid State Drive (SSD) Data Erasure

Port Talbot, Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Tabernus will be carrying out a webinar to walk through the updates of the Tabernus Solid State Drive (SSD) Data Erasure Feature.



Tabernus will be holding two webinars on Monday 25th of November. The first webinar will be targeted for Europe will be held at 11am GMT/ 12pm CET and will be hosted by Daniel Dyer, VP of European Operations, alongside Steve Mellings from ADISA.



The second webinar targeted at customers in North America will be held at 4pm GMT/11am EST and will be hosted by Joe Mount VP of North American Operations, alongside Steve Mellings from ADISA.



Each webinar will last approximately 20 minutes and there will be an opportunity for a live Q&A at the end of the session too with additional guests from Tabernus Engineering as well as Andrew Blyth from the Information Security Research Group, University of South Wales.



Both webinars will explore:



-What is SSD

-What is the problem

-The testing/methodology

-Tabernus approach

-Tabernus solution



“The webinars on the 25th November will help industry and end-user customers understand the historic nature of SSD erasure and how Tabernus is moving forwards with our fantastic solution, “ Daniel Dyer VP of European Operations.



Register for a webinar now by clicking a date below:



Monday, November 25, 2013 11:00 AM- 11:30 AM GMT



Monday, November 25, 2013 11:00 AM- 11:30 AM EST



Once registered you will receive an email confirming your registration with information you need to join the Webinar.



To learn more about Asset Disposal and Information Security Alliance (ADISA) and Solid-State Claims Methodology, visit www.adisa.org.uk or call 0207 489 2008 email info@adisa.org.uk



To learn more about Tabernus’ data erasure solutions please visit www.tabernus.com or www.tabernusuk.co.uk



For North America please call the Sales and operations team 1-888-700-8560 email: sales@tabernus.com.



For UK and Europe please call the UK based Sales and operations team direct

+44 (0) 845 689 1350, email uksales@tabernus.com.



Note to editors:



About ADISA

Launched in October 2010, the Asset Disposal and Information Security Alliance (ADISA) is a group of leading experts on the area risk management, compliance and data protection within the area of IT Asset Disposal.



The primary ADISA objective is to highlight the IT security risk within the asset disposal process and to work with all parties to help improve service quality, raise professionalism and ensure data is protected by an acceptable sanitisation process.



With offices in London and Australia the ADISA ITAD Standard is quickly becoming a pre-requisite for ITADs who deal with companies who wish to secure their data and reputation.



About Tabernus

Tabernus is a leading provider of data erasure software and hardware products used by companies of all sizes to completely remove all data from hard drive storage devices. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, its European offices are in London and South Wales.



Established in 2002, the company now offers easy to install and operate electronic data erasure tools as both software and hardware solutions.



Tabernus has been formally certified for government use to securely erase protectively marked data after independent testing carried out by QinetiQ, a British global defence technology company under contract to the Government’s Communications-Electronics Security Group (CESG).



Tabernus partners include the OEM, Defence, Public/Private Sector, Health Care and IT Recycling and Disposal sectors.



Tabernus Certified Data Erasure



www.tabernus.com



For more press information, please contact:



Kathryn Dempster, PR for Tabernus : +44 1639 699018 or email marketing@tabernus.com