Taber's Truths Christian News and Commentary Hits 50,000 Facebook Fans

Pine Haven, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- You wouldn’t expect that a little town of 480 people in the middle of rural Wyoming to be the home of one of the largest Christian News Magazines on the internet, but it is. Taber’s Truths Christian News and Commentary (http://taberstruths.com) was started in April of 2010 by Pastor Duke Taber of the Vineyard Christian Fellowship of Pine Haven Wyoming. Today, Taber’s Truths Christian News and Commentary is excited to announce another milestone in their history. They have reached 50,000 Facebook fans on their Facebook Fan Page.



In less than 2 years they have surpassed such notable Christian news magazines as Charisma magazine and Christianity Today in the number of Facebook fans. In the last year, Taber’s Truths was read by over ½ million people from over 166 countries and territories across the world.



Although Taber’s Truths Christian News and Commentary was started by Pastor Duke Taber, it now has 13 contributing authors covering 27 different topics of interest to Evangelical Christians. These topics fall into 3 broad categories. The Christian Living section covers interesting articles about Christian living and lifestyle. The Christian News section covers Christian news, world news, church news, and technology news all from a Christian perspective. The Bible Teaching section has over 200 articles that are all geared to help Christians grow in their faith and help them understand the Bible.



Pastor Duke, as he likes to be called, believes that it is because of the wide range of Christian interests that they cover, tied to the fact that they are written in such a way that everyday people can understand them, that has made Taber’s Truths Christian News and Commentary such a great success. “We are just ordinary people serving an extraordinary God” Pastor Duke stated.



For more information about Taber’s Truths Christian News and Commentary or to arrange for an interview concerning “God’s miracle story” as Pastor Duke likes to put it, you can contact him at:



Pastor Duke Taber

Taber’s Truths Christian News and Commentary

307-689-8326

http://taberstruths.com