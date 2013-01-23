Taber's Truths Launches Faith and Family Friendly Social Network

Pine Haven, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Taber’s Truths Christian News and Commentary (http://taberstruths.com) is proud to announce the launch of its sister website, Christian Faithbook. Christian Faithbook, is a faith and family friendly alternative to Facebook.



When asked why Taber’s Truths would start a Christian social network Pastor Duke Taber, the founder of Taber’s Truths answered, “After careful prayer and consideration on how we could be a further blessing to the body of Christ, Taber’s Truths saw the need on the internet for a Christian social network that would inform, encourage, and empower Christians to share their faith without the censorship and limitations that secular websites are imposing because of politically correct agendas.”



Recently Facebook Apple and Google have been scrutinized for limiting or censoring religious speech according to the National Religious Broadcasters Association. (http://www.christianpost.com/news/facebook-google-apple-censoring-religious-speech-55736/) Pastor Taber states that this is the reason he saw a need to have an alternative for Christians.



What Does Christian Faithbook Have To Offer?



Christian Faithbook is a full-fledged social networking site. You have….



- Friends lists, Friend requests, and friends activity feeds

- You have groups that you can start and gather people around your particular interests

- You can upload pictures, videos, and post status updates

- You can share content from other websites or blogs that you own or like

- You can invite your friends via email so that in no time at all, you can connect with all of your Christian friends.

- You can customize your profile with a picture of yourself, share about your interests and who you are. You have the option as to whether or not your profile is public or private.

- You can search for others people who are similar to you in your age, location, interests, ect.

- You can private message people or publicly comment on their posts.



Christian Faithbook Is Free Of Charge



There is no cost to be a part of this exciting new website. It is currently being supported by advertising but there are plans for both Christian Faithbook and Taber’s Truths to switch to a donation supported model of financing.



For more information interested folks may contact Pastor Duke Taber at



Phone: 307-689-8326

Email:dukums777@gmail.com

Christian Faithbook

Taber’s Truths Christian News and Commentary