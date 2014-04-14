Table Manners, Please - Former Classical Ballet Dancer Releases Enchanting Children's Book

Bronx, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- As a former classical ballet dancer and now having won the won the Ritz-Carlton 2010 Leader of the Year Award for his role as Assistant Rooms Executive for The Ritz-Carlton New York, Battery Park, Prince A. Sanders knows a thing or two about proper manners.



Putting this knowledge to good (and hilarious!) use, Sanders has released the first installment in his new series for children, ‘The Extraordinarily Ordinary Life of Prince’.



In ‘Which Fork’s First?’ readers are introduced to a smart and curious little boy named Prince who lives in New York City with his family and his hamster, Popcorn. For a birthday gift, Prince receives a fancy night out – but there’s one caveat… Prince must learn appropriate table etiquette.



What results is a wacky, joyful and informative tale that will have readers anxious for more of Prince, Popcorn and the whole happy family.



Synopsis:



Enter the magical world of a little boy with a big imagination in Prince A. Sanders’s delightful debut, Which Fork’s First? From the very first page of this unique children’s book, kids will learn proper table manners while embarking on a whimsical romp through the Big Apple!



The first in the Extraordinarily Ordinary Life of Prince series, Which Fork’s First? introduces six-year-old Prince, a smart and curious little boy who lives with his mother, father, and brother in New York City. Along with his hamster and constant companion, Popcorn, Prince embarks on a series of adventures that ultimately teaches him some of life’s more puzzling lessons.



It is Prince’s birthday weekend, and his family has surprised him with the best gift of all: tickets to a Broadway show and a fancy, grown-up dinner at the New York Hotel. Prince is over the moon, but quickly learns that there is a catch. In order to dine at such an upscale eatery, Prince must learn proper table etiquette—and fast!



Accompanied by engaging illustrations that will simultaneously spark children’s imaginations while sending them into fits of giggles, Which Fork’s First? follows Prince’s often hilarious road toward politeness. As difficult as it may seem to Prince while he tries to keep the forks, glasses, and napkins straight, he learns that anything is possible with the help of his family and trusty sidekick. Which Fork’s First? is the perfect book for parents, grandparents, or teachers who would like to teach kids proper table etiquette in a fun and interactive way. Written for children up to age twelve, this imaginative debut showcases an inventive blend of learning and laughter.



Since its release, the book has enjoyed rave reviews from critics and readers alike.



“Which Fork’s First is a successful attempt at teaching children table manners and, much to the delight of parents, fills a chasm in today’s picture book market,” from Colby Cedar Schoene for Clarion Review.



“It’s refreshing to see a modern African-American family depicted for a picture-book audience—a too-rare occurrence. The story does make New York City seem magical and glamorous, which even children who live far away from the big city will appreciate. Prince is a charming hero, and Popcorn is an adorable sidekick, and they’ll certainly draw readers back for future episodes in the series,” from Kirkus Reviews.



Calling the book “enjoyable AND educational!” Bernetta Hicks wrote: “I thoroughly enjoyed reading this book! Prince is a fun and relatable character that educates young readers on proper etiquette. The illustrations are very engaging and highlight the story well. I would definitely recommend this book to others!!”



‘The Extraordinarily Ordinary Life of Prince: Which Fork’s First (Volume 1)’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1g4msgT



About Prince A. Sanders

Prince A. Sanders is a former classical ballet dancer who toured with such companies as The Kirov and Joffrey Ballet. After retiring, Sanders went on to work for a variety of service based companies, including the W Hotel. Sanders currently works as the Assistant Rooms Executive for The Ritz-Carlton New York, Battery Park. Having won the Ritz-Carlton 2010 Leader of the Year Award, Sanders became a certified speaker and trainer for programs such as “Legendary Service at The Ritz-Carlton,” “Back to Basics: Ritz-Carlton Style,” and “Radar On, Antenna Up.” Sanders’s numerous talents extend to writing as well, as he is also hard at work on the children’s series The Extraordinary Ordinary Life of Prince. The first volume, Which Fork’s First?, is now available. Sanders is a native New Yorker and currently lives in The Bronx.