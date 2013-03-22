Westchester Table Tennis Center (WTTC) Hosts March OPEN Tournament (3-Star) March 23 - 24

Pleasantville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- The Westchester Table Tennis Center will host its March OPEN 3-star USATT-sanctioned table tennis tournament this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, March 23-24. Over $5,000 in cash prizes. First prize: $1,500.



Schedule: The tournament has 17 events representing different skill and age categories. The lower-rated events are on Saturday, the higher-rated ones on Sunday. Everyone is welcome. Play starts at 10 am. The highest-rated event begins Sunday at 2 pm. and will end around 6 pm.



Venue: Westchester Table Tennis Center, 175 Tompkins Ave., Pleasantville, NY — 914-741-0738



Spectators: Free



Full schedule, entry forms, and directions: www.westchestertabletennis.com



Facility: The Westchester Table Tennis Center is the largest table tennis facility in the U.S. It is open 7 days a week, with daily programs for kids and adults. Owned by Will Shortz, crossword editor of the New York Times, and managed by Robert Roberts, three-time table tennis champion of the Caribbean.



Newsworthy: Taiwan’s Lee Chia-sheng, 17, ranked #194 in the world, will compete on Sunday. It will be his first appearance in the U.S. Other top players registered: France’s Damien Provost, ranked #5 in the U.S.; Canada’s Vincent Rousseau-Emond, the top junior player in Quebec; New York’s YanJun Gao, four-time Westchester Open champion; and the WTTC’s own Kai Zhang, 15, the #1 junior player in the U.S.



About The Westchester Table Tennis Center

The Westchester Table Tennis Center was founded as the Rivertowns Table Tennis Club in 1999 by Steve Zeitlin, one of the country’s leading folklorists, and Stefan Kanfer, a best-selling biographer.



In 2009 Will Shortz and Robert Roberts — friends through the club as well as partners in numerous table tennis road trips across the country — began looking for a permanent facility for the club, to be dedicated to table tennis. The result is the Westchester Table Tennis Center.



Will and Robert’s goal is to cater to beginners and experts alike in one of the premier table tennis facilities in the country.