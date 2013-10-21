Tablecloths for Less Offers Generous Coupons and Free Fabric Swatches to New Customers

Laguna Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Tablecloths are not just a decorative item but a practical one, protecting table surfaces from heat, liquids, and general wear and tear. Unfortunately this means tablecloths take the brunt of the wear and will need to be replaced. Tablecloths For Less is a site that provides high quality, super durable and beautifully designed EVENTEX™ tablecloths, runners and more. They have recently launched a new offer to send out free fabric swatches to help shoppers choose the exact table linen colors they need, swatches shipping is also free, the offer is available for a limited time only.



With Christmas coming, there has never been a better time to buy a tablecloth for the meal itself or as a gift, and Tablecloths For Less are now offering coupon codes from within their own website, offering exclusive savings that will allow families to put more toward the turkey trimmings. The online catalog features a huge array of tablecloth sizes, styles and materials.



The free fabric swatches allow individuals to see and feel the textures of different fabrics and get a better estimation for how well they suit personal tastes and requirements. The materials come in a wide range of colors and printed patterns and the swatch can be received and returned for free whether or not shoppers place an order.



A spokesperson for Tablecloths For Less explained, “People want to be able to know what a fabric will look like on their own dining table, no matter how high quality the images on the website are nothing can compete with a fabric swatch. While shoppers used to look at these in shops, we offer the advantage of online convenience and will deliver a swatch to a customer’s home for free so that can decide what pattern and material they would like to purchase. With our new coupon codes, they can do so more cheaply than ever, so there’s never been a better time to freshen the linen.”



About Tablecloths For Less

Tablecloths For Less (owned by Eventex, Inc.) has been in business and selling online since 2009. Their product lines include table decor and accessories. They stock dozens of colors and sizes and have better quality fabrics than their competitors, together with the lowest discount prices for quality linen products. Tablecloths For Less sell EVENTEX™ brand tablecloths, runners and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.tableclothsforless.com/